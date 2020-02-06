Aorus RX 5700 XT 8G Review: As Fast as XT can Be?

Moving up to 4K UHD at Ultra settings, one of the initial takeaways is that these are not 60-fps capable cards. Outside of the lighter titles, Forza Horizon 4, Strange Brigade, and Battlefield V, frame rates are, for the most part, in the mid to upper thirties. Users will have to lower image quality settings to reach playable fps across more titles. But doing that should make most games playable at UHD. For better 4K performance, you’ll have to spend a lot more money on a higher-end Nvidia card -- at least until the promised “big Navi” arrives from AMD.

When comparing our lineup of 5700 XTs, the Taichi came out on top here running almost 1.5 fps (about 3%) faster than the Aorus. Across all testing, the Taichi averaged 50.6 fps, while the Aorus reached 49.2. The Gaming OC is within the margin of error at 49.1 fps. Widening the view to the Nvidia cards, the RTX 2070 Gaming OC is over 8% faster while the RTX 2060 Super Gaming OC is over 6% slower.

Any way you slice it, the three 5700 XT’s are very close in performance. Though it’s clear these are not 4K/ultra capable in most titles. Video cards in this price bracket don’t have the necessary horsepower.

Division 2

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Borderlands 3

Gears of War 5

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Metro: Exodus

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield V

