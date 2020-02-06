Aorus RX 5700 XT 8G Review: As Fast as XT can Be?

Moving up to 4K UHD at Ultra settings, one of the initial takeaways is that these are not 60-fps capable cards. Outside of the lighter titles, Forza Horizon 4, Strange Brigade, and Battlefield V, frame rates are, for the most part, in the mid to upper thirties. Users will have to lower image quality settings to reach playable fps across more titles. But doing that should make most games playable at UHD. For better 4K performance, you’ll have to spend a lot more money on a higher-end Nvidia card -- at least until the promised “big Navi” arrives from AMD.
When comparing our lineup of 5700 XTs, the Taichi came out on top here running almost 1.5 fps (about 3%) faster than the Aorus. Across all testing, the Taichi averaged 50.6 fps, while the Aorus reached 49.2. The Gaming OC is within the margin of error at 49.1 fps. Widening the view to the Nvidia cards, the RTX 2070 Gaming OC is over 8% faster while the RTX 2060 Super Gaming OC is over 6% slower.
Any way you slice it, the three 5700 XT’s are very close in performance. Though it’s clear these are not 4K/ultra capable in most titles. Video cards in this price bracket don’t have the necessary horsepower.
Division 2
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
Borderlands 3
Gears of War 5
Strange Brigade
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Far Cry 5
Metro: Exodus
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Forza Horizon 4
Battlefield V
Seems like crashes or under-whelming drivers should have been one of the cons to this card.
- P
But you see the problem is that with my 50th Ann. Ed 5700XT, I'm not having crashes or underwhelming drivers, so it's indeed hard to sympathize...;)
Don't be so hard on yourself....;) Just be delighted you weren't one of those poor suckers who spent $1400 or more for a 3d card. Same thing will happen to those GPUs as well--only it may take a bit longer, is all. Progress is inevitable and inexorable. No matter what you buy it will be eclisped by something better it's only a matter of time. That's why it's best to spend as little as you can to get performance and quality that are acceptable to you--it leaves room for "next" GPU, and etc. and etc.
Thank you for the comforting I appreciate it :)
I actually still like very much my 2080. It can run any games at 2K max details at above 70 fps. The only game I cannot max out without dropping below 50 fps is Control but according to benchmarks and reviews even the ti version struggles to run that game (thanks to the full scale implementation of ray tracing... ...and it's beautiful!).
I know there will always be progress but my frustration is more about the price matching. I have been buying graphics cards for almost 20 years and the prices have never been so inconsistent. Having paid 750$ for a 2080 five months ago to see a 500$ 2070 doing the same performance is certainly disappointing at best.
But I also understand that AMD's return to the market competition after years of NVIDIA domination can lead to some strangeness like that. At least the RTX 2080 doesn't seem to be available anymore (beside from third party sellers at ridiculously high price) and only the super versions can be purchased at a similar price the non super models were before. So it looks like the consistency is back but too bad it's five months too late for me!
It's amusing to think about things...years ago, before 3dfx and the V1 then the V2, everything was 2d--"3d" hadn't yet come to market in a viable, playable form. Card to have in those days was the Matrox Millennium--the card cost $475-$575--probably like ~$800 today, with inflation--depending on where you bought them--I had one--it was a great card--but I cannot recall if it had 4 Megabytes of Vram or 8 MBs--anyway--for the same or a bit more money now look what we can get! GBs of onboard VRAM...processors maybe 1000X faster than in those days and infinitely faster in processing polygons! You're running 2k; I'm running 4k--but at either res it's still amazing to think how much things have improved! You seem very happy with your choice, and that's what it's all about, isn't it?....;) Of course, at 4k max eye-candy I don't get 70 fps most of the time, but in some games I get a tad more and when the fps drops to below 60--as it often does--it's still stutter free and smooth--so I'm happy, too! Anyway, "new and improved" is always there just around the bend...;) No such thing as "future proof"--learned that long ago! Happy gaming!