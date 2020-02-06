Aorus RX 5700 XT 8G Review: As Fast as XT can Be?

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Aorus Engine software is a lightweight utility designed to be a one-stop-shop to monitor your video card, RGB lighting control as well as overclocking. The utility matches the Aorus theme with a black background and orange accent colors. There is only one ‘screen’ and on it, you’re able to change memory speeds, the power target, and access fan control. Aorus Engine also has a button to open its RGB utility, RGB Fusion 2.0 for controlling RGB lighting.

The interface is simple, and it’s a solid hub to check on the status of your card. Although memory overclocking is possible, core overclocking is managed from within AMD's driver software. This takes a bit of utility out od Aorus Engine and other applications like it.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To adjust fan speeds, clicking on the fan control button brings up a small window, which allows you to create a custom curve of your choice. Users are able to set many points on the chart for a fan curve of your choice.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Hardware monitoring also pops up a window and in this case displays realtime information. The monitoring options cover all the basics. This includes GPU and memory speeds, fan speeds and GPU temperatures as well as memory and CPU use. While it isn’t the most comprehensive monitoring tool, the information provided is still useful.

