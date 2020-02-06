Aorus RX 5700 XT 8G Review: As Fast as XT can Be?

The Aorus Engine software is a lightweight utility designed to be a one-stop-shop to monitor your video card, RGB lighting control as well as overclocking. The utility matches the Aorus theme with a black background and orange accent colors. There is only one ‘screen’ and on it, you’re able to change memory speeds, the power target, and access fan control. Aorus Engine also has a button to open its RGB utility, RGB Fusion 2.0 for controlling RGB lighting.
The interface is simple, and it’s a solid hub to check on the status of your card. Although memory overclocking is possible, core overclocking is managed from within AMD's driver software. This takes a bit of utility out od Aorus Engine and other applications like it.
To adjust fan speeds, clicking on the fan control button brings up a small window, which allows you to create a custom curve of your choice. Users are able to set many points on the chart for a fan curve of your choice.
Hardware monitoring also pops up a window and in this case displays realtime information. The monitoring options cover all the basics. This includes GPU and memory speeds, fan speeds and GPU temperatures as well as memory and CPU use. While it isn’t the most comprehensive monitoring tool, the information provided is still useful.
Seems like crashes or under-whelming drivers should have been one of the cons to this card.
- P
But you see the problem is that with my 50th Ann. Ed 5700XT, I'm not having crashes or underwhelming drivers, so it's indeed hard to sympathize...;)
Don't be so hard on yourself....;) Just be delighted you weren't one of those poor suckers who spent $1400 or more for a 3d card. Same thing will happen to those GPUs as well--only it may take a bit longer, is all. Progress is inevitable and inexorable. No matter what you buy it will be eclisped by something better it's only a matter of time. That's why it's best to spend as little as you can to get performance and quality that are acceptable to you--it leaves room for "next" GPU, and etc. and etc.
Thank you for the comforting I appreciate it :)
I actually still like very much my 2080. It can run any games at 2K max details at above 70 fps. The only game I cannot max out without dropping below 50 fps is Control but according to benchmarks and reviews even the ti version struggles to run that game (thanks to the full scale implementation of ray tracing... ...and it's beautiful!).
I know there will always be progress but my frustration is more about the price matching. I have been buying graphics cards for almost 20 years and the prices have never been so inconsistent. Having paid 750$ for a 2080 five months ago to see a 500$ 2070 doing the same performance is certainly disappointing at best.
But I also understand that AMD's return to the market competition after years of NVIDIA domination can lead to some strangeness like that. At least the RTX 2080 doesn't seem to be available anymore (beside from third party sellers at ridiculously high price) and only the super versions can be purchased at a similar price the non super models were before. So it looks like the consistency is back but too bad it's five months too late for me!
It's amusing to think about things...years ago, before 3dfx and the V1 then the V2, everything was 2d--"3d" hadn't yet come to market in a viable, playable form. Card to have in those days was the Matrox Millennium--the card cost $475-$575--probably like ~$800 today, with inflation--depending on where you bought them--I had one--it was a great card--but I cannot recall if it had 4 Megabytes of Vram or 8 MBs--anyway--for the same or a bit more money now look what we can get! GBs of onboard VRAM...processors maybe 1000X faster than in those days and infinitely faster in processing polygons! You're running 2k; I'm running 4k--but at either res it's still amazing to think how much things have improved! You seem very happy with your choice, and that's what it's all about, isn't it?....;) Of course, at 4k max eye-candy I don't get 70 fps most of the time, but in some games I get a tad more and when the fps drops to below 60--as it often does--it's still stutter free and smooth--so I'm happy, too! Anyway, "new and improved" is always there just around the bend...;) No such thing as "future proof"--learned that long ago! Happy gaming!