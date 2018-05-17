Best Gaming Headsets





Shopping for a gaming headset is tough—in part because of market oversaturation. Combine the ever-rising popularity of e-sports with the relative ease of combining off-the-shelf audio hardware with flashy RGBs, cushy earcups, and some software wizardry, and you get a market overflowing with product. A quick search of a few popular online shopping sites reveals hundreds of headset choices across dozens of companies, ranging in price from less than $10 to north of $600.

We bet that you already have a sense of where your budget falls within that wide price range. But whether you’re shopping on a tight budget, or ready to spend the big bucks, you’ll still have lots of things to consider—and dozens of products to choose from. We've been testing gaming headsets for the better part of the past year and have distilled down the best we've tested here; to see all the models we have tested, check out our gaming headsets page.

Buying a Gaming Headset in 2018

Do you want a wired or wireless headset? Is gaming-console compatibility key, or are you strictly a PC-bound gamer? These are the two big considerations in any headset buy.

WIRED OR WIRELESS. Keep in mind, first and foremost: Wired headsets will generally cost less—and, of course, they never need to be charged. So, if you’re a PC person who plays games at your desk, you may want to stick to wired options for cost savings and simplicity. A wired headset is never going to die on you during a tense moment of battle—unless (maybe) you run over the cable with your chair. Then again, there’s no denying the convenience of being able to run to the kitchen for coffee (or your favorite non-coffee energy drink) without having to remove your cans.

A KEY SPEC: APTX. If you do go the wireless route, look for headsets that support Qualcomm’s aptX tech, a compression tech (codec) that’s been used for decades in TV and movie voice-work, in movie-theater audio, and by thousands of radio stations. In short, if you’ve heard Bluetooth audio in years past and hated it (it definitely was bad for a long while), give an aptX-enabled headset a listen. So long as the underlying hardware is good, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the sound output.



ALL ABOUT THE LOOK. Of course, you have some aesthetic elements to consider, as well, which will be purely subjective. Not everyone needs or wants RGB lights around their head, or for their headset to look like a sci-fi prop. But if you’re going to pair your headset with a keyboard and mouse from the same company, and all feature lighting effects that can be synced across the peripherals, the effect can be eye-catching—as well as helpful inside a game if the software lets you correspond in-game events or statuses (such as inflicted damage or cool-down meters) to specific lighting effects.



AUDIO & MIC QUALITY. These matter, of course, but they are impossible to evaluate on the one or two floor models at your local superstore. We focus on these aspects in detail in our deep-dive reviews.

HEADBAND & EARCUP COMFORT. Comfort is obviously more subjective than measuring audio output and input, and you should be wary of plush gaming headsets with thick bulges, cheap foam, and cloth covers. They might look good and feel comfortable, but our testing of these types of headsets often reveals disappointing acoustic performance. The ear-cushion material can make a huge difference in what your ears actually perceive.