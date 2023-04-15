Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-7000 C34 Review: Premium Performance

The Vengeance RGB DDR5-7000 C34 delivers first-class performance at a premium price tag. Of course, everyone likes the former, but the latter could be a letdown for many.

Corsair's Vengeance RGB DDR5-7000 C34 memory kit has arrived on our test bench as the company looks to broaden its portfolio, which includes some of the best RAM kits on the market. Variety is essential in a product portfolio. Hardware companies can't just sell the same product to every person. Each consumer has different needs, so vendors must create other distinct products to satisfy those requirements. Take Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 memory, which is among the best RAM. Although Corsair targets gamers and enthusiasts with the Vengeance series, the company offers memory in different aesthetics and densities.

Corsair has the regular Vengeance series for consumers who detest RGB lighting but also sells RGB variants for those who adore colorful hardware — there's a Vengeance memory kit for everyone. The Vengeance lineup flaunts different data rates, from default DDR5-4800 to enthusiast-grade DDR5-7200. Capacity options on the Vengeance series start at 32GB (2x16GB) and go up to 192GB (4x48GB) with the debut of non-binary DDR5 memory modules.

Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 memory modules are available with a cool grey, black or white theme. However, this particular Vengeance RGB DDR5-7000 C34 only has a black exterior. The aluminum heat spreader has an excellent dual-tone design inspired by tiny triangles and a brushed aluminum centerpiece with the Vengeance branding. Like other Vengeance DDR5 memory modules we've reviewed, they are 56mm (2.2 inches) tall.

As their name suggests, the Vengeance RGB memory modules sport vivid RGB lighting. The light bar comprises ten ultra-bright RGB LEDs that are individually addressable. Unfortunately, you'll have to download the Corsair iCUE software to control the memory module's lighting effects.

The memory kit has a capacity of 32GB, constituted by two 16GB memory modules with a single-rank design. Corsair hand-screened the eight SK hynix integrated circuits (ICs) into the memory's fabrication. Given the data rate, it's no surprise that the memory modules employ the latest H5CG48AGBDX018 (A-die) ICs. In addition, Corsair chose Richtek's 0D=9B 409 power management IC (PMIC) to look after the voltage regulation on this memory kit.

The memory boots into your system at DDR5-4800 with the usual 40-40-40-77 timings. This memory kit caters to 13th Generation Raptor Lake chips and comes with XMP 3.0 support. The DDR5-7000 profile will change the timings to 34-42-42-96 and increase the DRAM voltage to 1.45V. See our PC Memory 101 feature and How to Shop for RAM story for more timings and frequency considerations.

Comparison Hardware

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit Part Number Capacity Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Warranty TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB FF3D532G7200HC34ADC01 2 x 16GB DDR5-7200 (XMP) 34-42-42-84 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-7200J3445G16GX2-TZ5RK 2 x 16GB DDR5-7200 (XMP) 34-45-45-115 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime Corsair Vengeance RGB CMH32GX5M2X7000C34 2 x 16GB DDR5-7000 (XMP) 34-42-42-96 (2T) 1.45 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6800J3445G16GX2-TZ5RK 2 x 16GB DDR5-6800 (XMP) 34-45-45-108 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB CMT32GX5M2X6600C32 2 x 16GB DDR5-6600 (XMP) 32-39-39-76 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB F5-6400J3239G16GX2-TZ5RK 2 x 16GB DDR5-6400 (XMP) 32-39-39-102 (2T) 1.40 Lifetime

Our Intel test system revolves around Intel's Core i9-13900K processor and MSI's MEG Z690 Unify-X motherboard, running the 7D28vA8 firmware. In contrast, the AMD testbed leverages the Ryzen 7 7700X and ASRock X670E Taichi currently on the 1.11.AS06 firmware.

Corsair's CUE H100i Elite LCD liquid cooler keeps the Raptor Lake and Zen 4 processor temperatures in line. In addition, the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Trio tackles our gaming RAM benchmarks.

Our Windows 11 installation, benchmarking software, and games reside on Crucial's MX500 SSDs, whereas the Corsair RM650x power supply feeds our system with the necessary power. Lastly, the Streacom BC1 open bench table ensures that our hardware is well-kept and tidy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component Intel System AMD System Processor Intel Core i9-13900K AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Motherboard MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X ASRock X670E Taichi Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio Storage Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Crucial MX500 500GB, 2TB Cooling Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD Corsair iCUE H100i Elite LCD Power Supply Corsair RM650x 650W Corsair RM650x 650W Case Streacom BC1 Streacom BC1

Intel Performance

It falls within expectations that the Vengeance RGB DDR5-7400 C34 would outperform the memory kits at lower data rates. What came as a surprise was that Corsair's memory kit managed to beat the DDR5-7200 rivals, including the Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-7200 C34 and T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200 C34. It wasn't a significant delta, but Corsair's memory kit did the job.

AMD Performance

The current state of the AGESA code and silicon limitations put AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors at a disadvantage regarding memory support. However, the good samples with a powerful IMC (integrated memory controller) typically support DDR5-6400 to DDR5-6600 memory.

For our particular Ryzen 7 7700X, DDR5-6400 is the ceiling, so DDR5-7000 is beyond the bounds of possibility.

Overclocking and Latency Tuning

The Vengeance memory kit requires 1.45V to run at the advertised frequency, leaving little headroom for voltage tweaking. To hit DDR5-7400, we had to increase the DRAM voltage to 1.5V. The memory was OK with the XMP timings, so we didn't have to alter them.

Lowest Stable Timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Memory Kit DDR5-6800 (1.45V) DDR5-7000 (1.45V) DDR5-7000 (1.5V) DDR5-7200 (1.45V) DDR5-7400 (1.5V) DDR5-7600 (1.45V) TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200 C34 N/A N/A N/A 34-41-41-81 (2T) N/A 36-46-46-86 (2T) G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-7200 C34 N/A N/A N/A 34-41-41-81 (2T) N/A 36-46-46-115 (2T) Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-7000 C34 N/A N/A 32-42-42-96 (2T) N/A 34-42-42-96 (2T) N/A G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6800 C34 32-42-42-96 (2T) 34-45-45-108 (2T) N/A N/A N/A N/A

While using a similar 1.5V DRAM voltage, we successfully got the Vengeance memory kit's CAS Latency (CL) from 34 to 32 at DDR5-7000. The remaining memory timings had to stay the same. SK hynix A-die ICs are great for pushing the speed boundary but not so great at running tight timings.

Bottom Line

The specifications may look deceptive, but the Vengeance RGB DDR5-7000 C34 from Corsair has a respectable level of performance. The memory delivers slightly higher performance than the higher-specced Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-7200 C34 or the T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200 C34. However, like many other Corsair products, the Vengeance memory kit carries a slight premium over its competitors.

The Vengeance RGB DDR5-7000 C34 retails for $269.99 (opens in new tab), while the Trident Z5 and Delta RGB memory kits go for $234.99 (opens in new tab) and $214.99 (opens in new tab), respectively. Corsair's memory kit is a bit overpriced. Nonetheless, the Vengeance RGB DDR5-7000 C34 has proven to be a great DDR5-7000 memory kit if that's the data rate you're after, and you're willing to pay the premium. With its present price tag, many would have to consult with their wallets before pulling the trigger on the Vengeance RGB DDR5-7000 C34. However, the purchase is a no-brainer if the memory kit ever goes on sale or if Corsair decides to adjust the pricing to make it a juicier option for consumers.