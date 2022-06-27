MSI Radeon RX 6950 XT Gaming X Trio Review: Power Hungry

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT launched last month, along with the RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT , bringing 18Gbps GDDR6 memory along with boosted clocks and higher power requirements. The Sapphire Nitro+ Pure that we reviewed initially performed quite well. Today's MSI Gaming X Trio is just a hair faster, but in getting there MSI seems to have increased power draw substantially over the competition. The RX 6950 XT ranks as one of the best graphics cards , and even holds the top spot for 1080p and 1440p gaming in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy (but not with ray tracing), but MSI's variant wouldn't be our first pick.



Here's a look at the specs for AMD's reference 6950 XT alongside the MSI and Sapphire cards we've had in for review — AMD elected to not sample media with its reference design, helping to ensure slightly higher overall performance, just like Nvidia did with the RTX 3090 Ti .

GPU Specifications Graphics Card RX 6950 XT MSI RX 6950 XT RX 6950 XT Sapphire RTX 3090 Ti Architecture Navi 21 Navi 21 Navi 21 GA102 Process Technology TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 Samsung 8N Transistors (Billion) 26.8 26.8 26.8 28.3 Die size (mm^2) 519 519 519 628.4 SMs / CUs 80 80 80 84 GPU Cores 5120 5120 5120 10752 Tensor Cores N/A N/A N/A 336 Ray Tracing Cores 80 80 80 84 Boost Clock (MHz) 2454 2310 2435 1860 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 18 18 18 21 VRAM (GB) 16 16 16 24 VRAM Bus Width 256 256 256 384 ROPs 128 128 128 112 TMUs 320 320 320 336 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 25.1 23.7 24.9 40 TFLOPS FP16 (Tensor) N/A N/A N/A 160 (320) Bandwidth (GBps) 576 576 576 1008 TBP (watts) "340" claimed 335 ~370 450 Launch Date May 2022 May 2022 May 2022 March 2022 Launch Price $1,179 $1,099 $1,249 $1,999