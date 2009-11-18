Trending

ATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB: The World's Fastest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: Left 4 Dead

We see similar behavior in Left 4 Dead, with the 5970 even matching the two CrossFire’d Radeon HD 5870s. Left 4 Dead is known to be CPU-bound, though, so the only real significant frame rate falloff we see happens at 2560x1600 with anti-aliasing enabled. At the point, the 5870s retake a lead.

193 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cyberkuberiah 18 November 2009 11:10
    today's a great day for graphics , as the bar's been raised again !
    Reply
  • IzzyCraft 18 November 2009 11:18
    bawhaha i was waiting for this
    5970 picture of it in size comparison is priceless to me it's freaking huge card.

    But really how are they going to get 2 chips for 5970 when they can't even get 1 for 5870 :)
    Reply
  • notty22 18 November 2009 11:21
    Wonder if this would get the same framerates as a 5870 in a AMD 965 system ?
    Reply
  • 18 November 2009 11:22
    In your face Gt240 =P
    Reply
  • 18 November 2009 11:24
    I'm getting more concerned with Nvidia these days. They keep playing with these low-end cards and haven't made anything all that great in almost a year. Hopefully Fermi doesn't turn into Itanic II.
    Reply
  • amdgamer666 18 November 2009 11:29
    Sweet, another amazing card to drool at, too bad I can't afford it. Thanks for including CF'ed 5870's, that's what I wanted to compare it to the most. The release seems to coincide with the driver update. Everybody make sure to update your drivers to 9.11 :)
    http://support.amd.com/us/gpudownload/Pages/index.aspx
    Also, because 9.11 is out, you can also try out Adobe's Flash 10.1 prelease to try out GPU-accelerated flash
    http://labs.adobe.com/technologies/flashplayer10/
    Exciting times
    Reply
  • commodore64 18 November 2009 11:40
    Wooww...4.3 billion transistors, low idle power, it's pricey but this baby has lots of potential :)

    I think ATI driven NVIDIA into a corner this time, i love the competition :)
    Reply
  • christop 18 November 2009 11:46
    Sweet but can't see spending 600 on a card...
    Reply
  • 7amood 18 November 2009 11:57
    commodore64i love the competitionThere is no competition yet >_< prices are way up there!!!
    Reply
  • Honis 18 November 2009 11:58
    Good article!

    I'll wait for a price drop since there are 0 DX 11 games out currently. Hope this forces further drops in the 4870s.
    Reply