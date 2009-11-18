ATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB: The World's Fastest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: Crysis

Crysis actually shows the 5970 coming close to a pair of 5870s—then again, the Radeon HD 5850s in CrossFire aren’t far behind either. What you will find further behind is Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 295.

Adding 8xAA to the mix results in similar pecking order. Almost universally, 2560x1600 is off-limits with any of these configurations. The Radeon HD 5970 just about makes 1900x1200 accessible with Very High detail settings, though.