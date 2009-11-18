Trending

ATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB: The World's Fastest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: Crysis

Crysis actually shows the 5970 coming close to a pair of 5870s—then again, the Radeon HD 5850s in CrossFire aren’t far behind either. What you will find further behind is Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 295.

Adding 8xAA to the mix results in similar pecking order. Almost universally, 2560x1600 is off-limits with any of these configurations. The Radeon HD 5970 just about makes 1900x1200 accessible with Very High detail settings, though.  

193 Comments
  • cyberkuberiah 18 November 2009 11:10
    today's a great day for graphics , as the bar's been raised again !
  • IzzyCraft 18 November 2009 11:18
    bawhaha i was waiting for this
    5970 picture of it in size comparison is priceless to me it's freaking huge card.

    But really how are they going to get 2 chips for 5970 when they can't even get 1 for 5870 :)
  • notty22 18 November 2009 11:21
    Wonder if this would get the same framerates as a 5870 in a AMD 965 system ?
  • 18 November 2009 11:22
    In your face Gt240 =P
  • 18 November 2009 11:24
    I'm getting more concerned with Nvidia these days. They keep playing with these low-end cards and haven't made anything all that great in almost a year. Hopefully Fermi doesn't turn into Itanic II.
  • amdgamer666 18 November 2009 11:29
    Sweet, another amazing card to drool at, too bad I can't afford it. Thanks for including CF'ed 5870's, that's what I wanted to compare it to the most. The release seems to coincide with the driver update. Everybody make sure to update your drivers to 9.11 :)
    http://support.amd.com/us/gpudownload/Pages/index.aspx
    Also, because 9.11 is out, you can also try out Adobe's Flash 10.1 prelease to try out GPU-accelerated flash
    http://labs.adobe.com/technologies/flashplayer10/
    Exciting times
  • commodore64 18 November 2009 11:40
    Wooww...4.3 billion transistors, low idle power, it's pricey but this baby has lots of potential :)

    I think ATI driven NVIDIA into a corner this time, i love the competition :)
  • christop 18 November 2009 11:46
    Sweet but can't see spending 600 on a card...
  • 7amood 18 November 2009 11:57
    commodore64i love the competitionThere is no competition yet >_< prices are way up there!!!
  • Honis 18 November 2009 11:58
    Good article!

    I'll wait for a price drop since there are 0 DX 11 games out currently. Hope this forces further drops in the 4870s.
