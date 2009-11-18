ATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB: The World's Fastest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: Crysis
Crysis actually shows the 5970 coming close to a pair of 5870s—then again, the Radeon HD 5850s in CrossFire aren’t far behind either. What you will find further behind is Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 295.
Adding 8xAA to the mix results in similar pecking order. Almost universally, 2560x1600 is off-limits with any of these configurations. The Radeon HD 5970 just about makes 1900x1200 accessible with Very High detail settings, though.
5970 picture of it in size comparison is priceless to me it's freaking huge card.
But really how are they going to get 2 chips for 5970 when they can't even get 1 for 5870 :)
Also, because 9.11 is out, you can also try out Adobe's Flash 10.1 prelease to try out GPU-accelerated flash
I think ATI driven NVIDIA into a corner this time, i love the competition :)
I'll wait for a price drop since there are 0 DX 11 games out currently. Hope this forces further drops in the 4870s.