ATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB: The World's Fastest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage
Right away we see that the Radeon HD 5970 isn’t going to be as fast as a pair of 5870s in CrossFire. The performance at 3DMark Vantage’s Extreme preset is actually closer to a couple of Radeon HD 5850s, though the 5970 maintains its edge thanks to its 1,600-shader GPUs.
What cannot be denied, though, is that the Radeon HD 5970 strips Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 295 of its “fastest discrete card” title, at least in this synthetic metric. And while a pair of GeForce GTX 285s in SLI breeze past the 5970 at the test’s Performance and High presets, ATI’s solution slips into the lead under Extreme settings.
5970 picture of it in size comparison is priceless to me it's freaking huge card.
But really how are they going to get 2 chips for 5970 when they can't even get 1 for 5870 :)
http://support.amd.com/us/gpudownload/Pages/index.aspx
Also, because 9.11 is out, you can also try out Adobe's Flash 10.1 prelease to try out GPU-accelerated flash
http://labs.adobe.com/technologies/flashplayer10/
Exciting times
I think ATI driven NVIDIA into a corner this time, i love the competition :)
I'll wait for a price drop since there are 0 DX 11 games out currently. Hope this forces further drops in the 4870s.