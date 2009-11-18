ATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB: The World's Fastest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: H.A.W.X.

The Radeon HD 5970 underperforms two Radeon HD 5850s in CrossFire by an imperceptible, yet measurable margin in all three tested resolutions. Fortunately, H.A.W.X. remains playable all the way through 2560x1600. Let’s see what happens when you crank up anti-aliasing, though.

The same thing happens, it seems. The 5970 is a bit slower, but even with 8x MSAA turned on, the card is still fast enough for fluid frame rates at 2560x1600. Meanwhile, the GeForce GTX 295’s 1.8GB frame buffer isn’t large enough to support such a high resolution with AA enabled, and the SLI’d GeForce GTX 285s only hit 36 frames per second.