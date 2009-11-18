Trending

ATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB: The World's Fastest Graphics Card

Hardware Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware
ProcessorIntel Core i7-975 Extreme (Bloomfield) 3.33 GHz, 6.4 GT/s, 8 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings disabledOverclocked to 4 GHz (25 * 160 MHz)
MotherboardAsus Rampage II Extreme (LGA 1366) X58/ICH10, BIOS 1504
MemoryCorsair Dominator 6GB (3 x 2GB) DDR3-1600 8-8-8-24 @ 1,600 MHz
Hard DriveIntel SSDSA2MH160G2C1 160 GB SATA 3 Gb/s
NetworkingRealtek RTC8111C, 1 Gbps
Graphics CardsATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB
ATI Radeon HD 5870 1GB
ATI Radeon HD 5850 1GB
ATI Radeon HD 4870 X2 2GB
ATI Radeon HD 4890 1GB
ATI Radeon HD 4870 1GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 295 1.8GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 285 1GB
Power SupplyCooler Master UCP 1100 W
CPU CoolerThermalright Ultra 120 Extreme
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
DirectXDirectX 11
Platform DriverIntel INF Chipset Update Utility 9.1.1.1019
Graphics DriverAMD Catalyst 8.663.1
AMD Catalyst 9.9
Nvidia GeForce 190.62
BenchmarkConfiguration
World in ConflictVery High Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050/1920x1200, 2560x1600, Patch 1009, DirectX 10
Very High Quality Settings, 4x AA / 16x AF, vsync off, 1680x1050/1920x1200, 2560x1600, Patch 1009, DirectX 10
Far Cry 2Ultra High Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050/1920x1200, 2560x1600, Steam Version
Ultra High Quality Settings, 8x AA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050/1920x1200, 2560x1600, Steam Version
CrysisVery High Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050/1900x1200, 2560x1600, Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit Executable
Very High Quality Settings, 8x AA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050/1900x1200, 2560x1600 Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit Executable
Left 4 DeadHighest Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050/1920x1200, 2560x1600, Steam Version
Highest Quality Settings, 8x AA / 16x AF, vsync off, 1680x1050/1920x1200, 2560x1600, Steam Version
Grand Theft Auto IVHighest Quality Settings, No AA / "High" AF, vsync off, 1680x1050/1920x1200, 2560x1600, Patch #3
Stalker: Clear SkyExtreme Quality Setting, No AA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050, 1920x1200, 2560x1600, DirectX 10 lighting
Extreme Quality Setting, 4x MSAA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050, 1920x1200, 2560x1600, DirectX 10 lighting
H.A.W.X.Highest Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050, 1920x1200, 2560x1600, AO enabled, DirectX 10/10.1
Highest Quality Settings, 8x AA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050, 1920x1200, 2560x1600, AO enabled, DirectX 10/10.1
Resident Evil 5High Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050, 1920x1200, 2560x1600, DirectX 10, Fixed Benchmark
High Quality Settings, 8x AA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050, 1920x1200, 2560x1600, DirectX 10, Fixed Benchmark
3DMark VantagePerformance Default, High Quality, Extreme Quality

Drivers For Days

During the course of the past two months, I’ve literally tested thousands of combinations of platforms, graphics cards, games, and resolutions. Along the way, ATI and Nvidia have revised their supporting software, fine-tuning for bugs, enhancing performance, and adding functionality (like support for Drag and Drop transcoding in Windows 7).

In order to get this story finished in time for ATI’s launch, we’re using the results from our Radeon HD 5870 and 5850 launches for comparison. But before we “went there,” we wanted to test cards from both vendors to demonstrate comparability. On the ATI side, it’s beta 8.66 R6 driver versus 8.663.1 (the Hemlock-supplied driver). On the Nvidia side, it’s GeForce 190.62 versus GeForce 191.07.

The only title that demonstrates any notable difference in either one of our comparisons is H.A.W.X. on the ATI cards. Everything else looks to be very comparable, making our typically-uncommon benchmark recycling a sound exercise.

