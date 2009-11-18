ATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB: The World's Fastest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: Resident Evil 5

Without AA, this TWIMTBP title is largely CPU-bound up until 2560x1600. At that point all of our dual-card and dual-GPU solutions exceed 100 frames per second. Even last-generation’s Radeon HD 4890 is quite playable at our highest tested resolution.

All of our cards continue to crank out solid frame rates at 1680x1050 and 1920x1200. But now 2560x1600 slows down for some of our less-capable single-GPU boards. Meanwhile, ATI’s Radeon HD 5970 almost maintains 100 frames—slightly behind the two Radeon HD 5850s in CrossFire and far ahead of the GeForce GTX 285s in SLI (at 67.8 frames per second).