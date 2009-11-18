ATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB: The World's Fastest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: World In Conflict

ATI’s Radeon HD 5970 exhibits slightly better performance characteristics than both a pair of Radeon HD 5850s in CrossFire and a pair of 5870s in CrossFire (except at 2560x1600, where the card's slower clocks likely hold it back). It’s also faster than the best that Nvidia currently has to offer.

With anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering turned on, the 5970 and 5850s trade blows, but come out pretty much even. Given the choice between spending $600 on one card or $600 on two cards that are just as fast, the single board would seem to make the most sense. At 2560x1600, the SLI’d GeForce GTX 285s catch ATI’s new flagship, but at a massive price premium.