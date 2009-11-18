ATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB: The World's Fastest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: Grand Theft Auto IV
All the way up to 2560x1600, we’re severely CPU-limited in Grand Theft Auto IV. All of the CrossFire and SLI configurations achieve roughly the same performance.
When it comes to single-GPU configurations, the Radeon HD 5870 is quickest. And it’s worth noting that frame buffer capacity is what keeps our GeForce GTX 295 from qualifying for this metric at 2560x1600.
5970 picture of it in size comparison is priceless to me it's freaking huge card.
But really how are they going to get 2 chips for 5970 when they can't even get 1 for 5870 :)
Also, because 9.11 is out, you can also try out Adobe's Flash 10.1 prelease to try out GPU-accelerated flash
Exciting times
I think ATI driven NVIDIA into a corner this time, i love the competition :)
I'll wait for a price drop since there are 0 DX 11 games out currently. Hope this forces further drops in the 4870s.