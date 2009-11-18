ATI Radeon HD 5970 2GB: The World's Fastest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: Grand Theft Auto IV

All the way up to 2560x1600, we’re severely CPU-limited in Grand Theft Auto IV. All of the CrossFire and SLI configurations achieve roughly the same performance.

When it comes to single-GPU configurations, the Radeon HD 5870 is quickest. And it’s worth noting that frame buffer capacity is what keeps our GeForce GTX 295 from qualifying for this metric at 2560x1600.