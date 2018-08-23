Trending

What Is UHD Resolution? Ultra High Definition Explained

UHD stands for Ultra High Definition (or Ultra HD, for shorter) and is a type of display resolution that has 3840 x 2160 pixels. This resolution is also commonly referred to as 4K resolution. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor).

Right now, UHD (or 4K) is the highest popular resolution for monitors, games, movies and TVs. There are a few devices with 5K or 8K resolutions.

Common Monitor Resolutions:

5K5120 x 2880
4K3840 x 2160 (typical monitor resolution)4096 x 2160 (official cinema resolution)
Ultra HD (UHD)3840 x 2160
Quad HD (QHD) aka Wide Quad HD (WQHD)2560 x 1440
2K2560 x 1440 (typical monitor resolution)2048 x 1080 (official cinema resolution)
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
Full HD (FHD) aka 1080p aka HD1920 x 1080
HD aka 720p1280 x 720

