What Is UHD Resolution? Ultra High Definition Explained

UHD stands for Ultra High Definition (or Ultra HD, for shorter) and is a type of display resolution that has 3840 x 2160 pixels. This resolution is also commonly referred to as 4K resolution. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor).

Right now, UHD (or 4K) is the highest popular resolution for monitors, games, movies and TVs. There are a few devices with 5K or 8K resolutions.

Common Monitor Resolutions:

