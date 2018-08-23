What Is UHD Resolution? Ultra High Definition Explained

UHD stands for Ultra High Definition (or Ultra HD, for shorter) and is a type of display resolution that has 3840 x 2160 pixels. This resolution is also commonly referred to as 4K resolution. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor).
Right now, UHD (or 4K) is the highest popular resolution for monitors, games, movies and TVs. There are a few devices with 5K or 8K resolutions.
Common Monitor Resolutions:
|5K
|5120 x 2880
|4K
|3840 x 2160 (typical monitor resolution)4096 x 2160 (official cinema resolution)
|Ultra HD (UHD)
|3840 x 2160
|Quad HD (QHD) aka Wide Quad HD (WQHD)
|2560 x 1440
|2K
|2560 x 1440 (typical monitor resolution)2048 x 1080 (official cinema resolution)
|WUXGA
|1920 x 1200
|Full HD (FHD) aka 1080p aka HD
|1920 x 1080
|HD aka 720p
|1280 x 720
