Our Most Recommended Gaming Monitor Hits All-Time Low Price: 1440p, 165Hz for $370

Cyber Monday tech deals have stolen our hearts. With early deals already here, the number one pick on our Best Gaming Monitors page has just hit its lowest price ever. The 27-inch Aorus CV27Q is on sale for $370 after rebate at Newegg .

Aorus CV27Q - $460, now $370 after rebate @ Newegg

This is our top recommendation for shoppers seeking a gaming monitor, and now it's cheaper than ever with a $30 rebate and price drop. With a 27-inch QHD, 165Hz panel with FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility, RGB and even a curve, it has pretty much everything you gamers need. View Deal

After our review of the Aorus CV27Q , the screen became a Tom’s Hardware favorite, due to the high pixel density its QHD resolution offers, hitting our preferred sweet spot of 109 pixels per inch and delivering supreme image quality.

For gaming, a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time should be more than enough for speed-addicted gamers. You can even run FreeSync 2 , which works with HDR content. And although it’s not officially supported, we got G-Sync to work as well.

HDR is only certified for 400 nits brightness, and the sRGB mode could be more accurate. However, with the color and contrast of this VA panel and the monitor's price dropping to its lowest price ever (we already thought it was a good deal at $430 when we reviewed it), it’s hard to think of a reason not to consider pulling the trigger.

