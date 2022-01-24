Get a 32-inch QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor for Just $200 — Real Deals

Today, after a $100 discount, you can pick up a 32-inch QHD gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate from Westinghouse for just under $200!
Not only that, but you can use a sneaky discount code to get over $10 off the Intel Core i5-12400 CPU, save $250 on the MSI GF65 Thin with RTX 3060 and much more.
TL;DR — Today’s best deals
- Westinghouse WM32DX9019 32-inch gaming monitor: was $299, now $199 @ Newegg
- Intel Core i5-12400: was $209, now $198 at Newegg with code SSBN2424
- MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop (RTX 3060): was $1,299, now $1,049 @ Newegg
- WD Elements 18TB Desktop Hard Drive: was $379, now $299 at Newegg with code 93XSJ59
- WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink: was $269, now $189 at Best Buy
Today’s best deals in detail
Westinghouse WM32DX9019 32-inch gaming monitor: was $299, now $199 @ Newegg
This gaming monitor packs plenty of premium specs into a budget price point — it's got a 32-inch panel with a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Alongside the gaming essentials, this screen also advertises a wide color gamut, adaptive sync and RGB backlighting for adding extra ambiance to your room.
Intel Core i5-12400: was $209, now $198 at Newegg with code SSBN2424
The Core i5-12400 is a low cost way to get into Alder Lake
that wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture. This 6-core (12 thread) chip flaunts max clock speeds up to 4.4 GHz
MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop: was $1,299, now $1,049 @ Newegg
This configuration of the MSI GF65 packs plenty of power into a slim chassis at an affordable price — 10th Gen Intel Core i6 CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.
WD Elements 18TB Desktop Hard Drive: was $379, now $299 at Newegg with code 93XSJ59
This external hard drive features a beefy 14TB of storage capacity connected via USB 3.0 in a relatively unobtrusive casing that packs a tremendous amount of capacity.
WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink: was $269, now $189 at Best Buy
Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact package with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.
SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $472, now $259 at Adorama
The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD v2, one of the fastest external SSDs on the market, is a steal at $269. The drive features up to 1,050/1,000 MBps of sequential read/write throughput and connects via a USB Type-C or a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection.
