BenQ’s QHD, 100Hz 35-Inch Monitor Is on Sale for $200 Off

Update: This deal has expired, but be sure to check out our Best Cyber Monday PC Monitors Deals 2019 post for the latest monitor deals, and our Cyber Monday Tech Deals 2019 superpost for the best overall deals.

If you’re shopping for a gaming monitor that can also serve as a strong entertainment display, the BenQ EX3501R is a good, ultrawide fit. Just in time for the best Black Friday tech deals, the 35-inch, 3440 x 1440 resolution monitor is now on sale for $200 off its MSRP and $100 off its typical selling price.

BenQ EX3501R- was $750, now $550 @ Amazon The BenQ X3501R, which has an MSRP of $750 and typically sells for $650, is at its all-time lowest price. With a 100Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and 4ms repsonse time you can expect solid gaming, especially with AMD graphics cards. Plus, its 35 inches, 3440 x 1440 resolution and 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio make it great for watching movies, particularly HDR flicks.View Deal

In our BenQ X3501R review last year, we were impressed by its gaming capabilities, which are driven by a 100Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time and FreeSync (unfortunately, not FreeSync 2 HDR) for fighting screen tearing with AMD graphics cards. The 1800mm curve radius just makes things better. Unless you’re the most competitive type of gamer in need of one of the best gaming monitors with a 144Hz or higher refresh rate, you’ll be satisfied how this displays games, which was ghosting-free with minimal to zero motion blur in our testing.

The X3501R's VA panel also offers solid contrast. Regular SDR content looked detailed, and HDR was accurate in terms of grayscale and EOTF; however, you can find monitors with 5-10% more color saturation via more DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.