AMD Ships Out Ryzen 5 3600 CPUs in Ryzen 3 3200G Packaging

In China, AMD is shipping some Ryzen 5 3600 CPUs in packaging meant for weaker chips, according to a recent Facebook post from Chinese hardware site HKEPC.

(Image credit: HKEPC Facebook)

In a Facebook post yesterday, Chinese hardware site HKEPC posted photos of a Ryzen 5 3600 they recently ordered that came in a Ryzen 3 3200G box. AMD had placed a sticker seal on the box indicating that the product inside was indeed the Ryzen 5 3600, but everything else on the packaging pointed to the weaker Ryzen 3 3200G.



A Hardware Times story from earlier today elaborates that this has affected a whole batch of Ryzen 5 3600 CPUs bound for customers in China. The story attributes the incorrect packaging to Ryzen 5 3600 sales figures breaking expectations during the recent Chinese mid-year sale in June, leading AMD’s Chinese team to use old packaging instead of waiting for additional, more accurate boxes to come in. Of course, it's also entirely possible that the situation is the result of a simple mistake during packaging.

(Image credit: HKEPC Facebook)

Even though these boxes did have the processors they ordered, we have to imagine customers were pretty confused. It’s not uncommon for mix-ups to happen when ordering components online- I’ve had to return CPUs to Newegg twice in a row after they accidentally sent me the wrong parts- so this is just another reminder to always double check what’s in the box (and what your system reads as installed) before you wrap up your latest build.