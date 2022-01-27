Pick up the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for its Lowest Ever Price: Real Deals

Trending

Huge savings and an RTX 3060 restock.

Today, you can get an AMD Ryzen 5600X CPU for its lowest ever price, and while you're at it, this is one of those rare times the RTX 3060 GPU is in stock!

Not only that, but you can get $100 off the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, a huge $90 saving on a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor and much more.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $259 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $259 at Amazon
Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review, this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White Edition: in stock at $599

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White Edition: in stock at $599
Not so much a deal, more than a rare GPU stock drop. If you've been waiting for an RTX 3060 to power up your PC build's gaming performance, this is one of the only ways to pick one up today.

Element Electronics 27-inch gaming monitor: was $319, now $229 at Best Buy

Element Electronics 27-inch gaming monitor: was $319, now $229 at Best Buy
This 27-inch IPS panel offers an impressive 1440p resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate — all really impressive with a $90 discount.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $349 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $349 at Amazon
This 3.8GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rigs, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz and support for overclocking.

Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch gaming monitor: was $359.99, now $299.99 at Newegg with code SFLBN2622

Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch gaming monitor: was $359.99, now $299.99 at Newegg with code SFLBN2622
This 27-inch gaming monitor features a QHD resolution with a buttery smooth 170Hz refresh rate, adaptive sync for smooth variable refresh rate gameplay, a wide DCI-P3 color gamut, low input lag and HDR.

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg with rebate

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg with rebate
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
