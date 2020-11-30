This $29 Webcam is Almost as Good as a Logitech C920

If you've been shopping for a high-quality webcam lately, you might think you'd have an easier time finding an RTX 3080 card or a Ryzen 5000 CPU. For most people, "high-quality" means a Logitech C920 series camera, the big Kahuna of webcams. Unfortunately, in this new work-from-home world, everyone is thinking the same thing and the C920 and its variants (C920e, C920x) are either out-of-stock or available only at jacked-up prices most of the time.

The good news is that there are a lot of excellent Logitech C920 alternatives, which we've tested and ranked on our best webcams to buy now page. One of our favorites, the Aukey PC-LM1E, also known as the Aukey FHD webcam, is now on sale for just $29, reduced from $59. That's one of the best Cyber Monday deals you'll see today.

Aukey PC-LM1E 1080p Webcam: was $59, now $29 at Amazon

Aukey's PC-LM1E is a great low-cost, 1080p camera from a reputable company, and while its picture quality might not be as strong as Logitech's offerings, it still has great texture detail and color in its own right.View Deal

Below, you can see a couple of sample shots we took with the Aukey FHD webcam. While its colors are a little warm, its image quality was very strong and nearly o par with the Logitech C920 and more-expensive competitors like the Ausdom AF640 (on sale today for $71).

As you can see, the red in the Tom's Hardware logo on the hat is a really vibrant red and images in the foreground, particularly the skin on the face and hands look smooth and sharp. We shot these near a window so one side of the face is better lit than the other, but your mileage will vary based on your environment.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Aukey FHD webcam also has a couple of features that even the C920 doesn't. Its base rotates a full 3060 degrees and it tilts up and down further than Logitech's camera.

The camera records at up to 1080p, 30fps and it has an excellent built-in microphone. If anything, we found the mic occasionally too sensitive as it picked up some background noise. For $29, this is a steal.

