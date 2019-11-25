The Best Black Friday Monitor Deal: Samsung’s CRG5 240 Hz with $100 off

Samsung’s 27-inch CRG5 240 Hz Monitor is on sale right now. At 25% off it already makes this incredibly impressive screen even more tempting for any and all who might be after the very best of high-refresh monitors to take their gaming to the next level.

We wrapped up our own full-length review of the Samsung CRG5 only three days ago, it scored an impeccable 4.5 out of 5, and was gifted with our prestigious Editor’s Choice award, even before this pre-Black Friday price drop.

Feature List

So then, to cut a long story short, what do you get for the cash? Well, it’s Samsung’s first ever 240 Hz VA curved panel. In fact, to our knowledge it’s the only super high refresh rate VA panel in the industry, as almost every other screen out there breaking the 200 Hz barrier is of a TN affair, and let’s face it has somewhat drab colors by comparison. The CRG5 however manages to pack in some seriously good contrast, impressive color accuracy, G-Sync and FreeSync support, a 1080p resolution at 27-inches, and when calibrated, impeccable gameplay performance. To quote our Screen Editor, Christian Eberle, “it has everything that competitive or casual gamers could want in a high-performance monitor”. On top of that it also comes equipped with a 4ms G2G response time as well, making it more than capable of holding its own with some of the best gaming screens out there. Especially for first-person shooters.

Specifications

Panel Size 27-inch Native Resolution 1920x1080 Pixel Density 81 PPI Panel Type VA, 8-bit Maximum Refresh 240 Hz Response (G2G) 4ms Contrast 3000:1 Display Inputs DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0 Connectivity 3.5mm Headphone Jack Variable Sync G-Sync, FreeSync Warranty 3 Years

Bottom Line

Of course it doesn’t quite have the edge over that old-school TN screen tech when it comes to pure brute G2G response times, but honestly unless your K:D ratio is numbering in the 100s the likelihood of being able to notice the difference between 1 and 4ms is slim.

Samsung’s CR5G is just impeccable. If you’re trying to find the perfect middle ground between vibrant color, high refresh, a comfortable screen size and support for both FreeSync and G-Sync you really ought to look no further. This thing was a steal when it was priced at $400, but $300? Holy cow it’s a no brainer. Take my money Amazon.