Best Deals on Computer Monitors 2020

Find a monitor this holiday season with the specs you need at a price you can afford. With events like Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, now is the best time to locate a high-quality display at a great bargain. We'll be updating this page every day with the best monitor deals we can find.

We've seen an increase this year of individuals working from home and students starting the school year remotely. If you're looking for a way to improve your home office, an external monitor is a great way to start. If price isn't a concern, you may want to peruse our list of Best Gaming Monitors for 2020.

For shoppers on a budget, keep reading to score awesome deals on monitors and various displays. We cover hardware suitable for serious gaming rigs to professional office needs.

Specs to look out for

Manufacturer - Keep an eye out for familiar brands and avoid deals from unknown manufacturers.

Size - Monitors come in many sizes, always verify the exact size of the monitor you're looking at. The number refers to the measurement of the screen corner to corner.

Shape - While most modern displays are flat, curved monitors have started to trend.

Refresh Rate - Look for the refresh rate when considering a monitor. The higher the refresh rate, the better.

Resolution - A 4K monitor will have a higher resolution than a 2K monitor. Double-check the resolution before you indulge in a tempting deal.

Quick Deal Tips

All of the monitor deals found on this page were verified to make sure they provide real value. That said, it's up to you to be diligent and evaluate your sales before spending your hard-earned money.



There are a few third-party tools we use that can help you find the best deal. Google Shopping and PCPartPicker are excellent tools for comparing products between different vendors.

If you're shopping through Amazon, you can use CamelCamelCamel to view the price history of almost any item. This is a great way to see if the deal is genuine or artificially inflated.

Hottest Deals

LG 24" Full HD 60Hz Monitor: was $129, now $99 @Amazon

For just under $100, you can pick up this 24” Full HD LG Monitor. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and operates at 60 Hz. It features a 2ms response time and comes with a few input options like HDMI, D-Sub and DVI-D ports.View Deal

Westinghouse 27" Full HD 144Hz Monitor: was $199, now $189 @Newegg

Expand your display setup with this Westinghouse 27” monitor. You can save $10 while taking home optimal Full HD specs. This monitor has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and operates around 144 Hz. It supports over 16 million colors and has plenty of input support including HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort.View Deal

Nixeus EDG 27" IPS 2560 x 1440: was $499, now $319 @Newegg

Get 27" of screen to enjoy with this Nixeus 27" IPS monitor. It has a maximum resolution of 2560 x 1440 and is AMD FreeSync Certified. You've got plenty of ports for input, including two HDMI ports and two display ports.View Deal

Acer XFA240H 144 Hz 24" Monitor: was $199, now $149 @eBay

With a refresh rate of 144 Hz, this monitor is more than casual hardware. It measures 24" corner to corner and has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080. There are several input options, including DisplayPort, DVI and HDMI ports.View Deal

LG 32MN600P-B 32" Full HD IPS Monitor: was $249, now $184 @eBay

This LG IPS monitor spans a whoppin' 32" across. It has a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and features AMD FreeSync support. The 32MN600P-B has a refresh rate of just 60 Hz.View Deal

Dell 19” LED Monitor E1916HV: was $129, now $76 @Walmart

If you're looking for something a little smaller, this Dell E1916HV is just 19" across. It's usually listed around $129 but is available through Walmart for just $76. It has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080.