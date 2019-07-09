AMD Ryzen 3000 Dominates Intel on Amazon Best-Selling CPUs List

(Image credit: AMD)

Amazon's Best Sellers list might not hold the same stature as a Fortune 500 list, but it's a good indication of what products are in high demand at Amazon. When it comes to desktop CPUs in general, AMD is absolutely killing it right now, as seven of the top 10 best sellers in the PC CPUs category hail from camp AMD.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, currently sits on top of Amazon's list, which is quite shocking considering that the Ryzen 3000-series, codename Matisse, processors were just made available on July 7. But with specifications, like 12 cores, 24 threads and a whopping 64MB of L3 cache, it's not hard to see why the multi-core chip is winning enthusiasts' hearts over.

Position Model Cores /Threads Base / Boost Clock Speed (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) PCIe Lanes DRAM TDP 1 Ryzen 9 3900X 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6 64 PCIe 4.0 x 24 Dual DDR4-3200 105W 2 Ryzen 5 2600 6 / 12 3.4 / 3.9 16 PCIe 3.0 x 16 Dual DDR4-2933 65W 3 Ryzen 5 3600X 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.4 32 PCIe 4.0 x 24 Dual DDR4-3200 95W 4 Core i7-9700K 8 / 8 3.6 / 4.9 12 PCIe 3.0 x 16 Dual DDR4-2666 95W 5 Ryzen 5 2600X 6 / 12 3.4 / 3.9 16 PCIe 3.0 x 16 Dual DDR4-2933 65W 6 Ryzen 7 2700X 8 / 16 3.7 / 4.3 16 PCIe 3.0 x 16 Dual DDR4-2933 105W 7 Core i9-9900K 8 / 16 3.6 / 5.0 16 PCIe 3.0 x 16 Dual DDR4-2666 95W 8 Ryzen 7 2700 8 / 16 3.2 / 4.1 16 PCIe 3.0 x 16 Dual DDR4-2933 65W 9 Ryzen 3 2200G 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 4 PCIe 3.0 x 8 Dual DDR4-2933 65W 10 Core i5-9600K 6 / 6 3.7 / 4.6 9 PCIe 3.0 x 16 Dual DDR4-2666 95W

Despite the hype surrounding the Ryzen 3000-series CPUs, the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 continues to hold the second place spot on the list. The Ryzen 5 2600 is a very popular six-core, 12-thread processor because it's good for work and gaming with a very attractive price tag, even more so now that they're on sale at Amazon for $140. Mow that the third-generation Ryzen chips are out, and prices for Ryzen 2000-series CPUs have dropped.

The new Ryzen 5 3600X falls right behind the Ryzen 5 2600 on the list. Like its predecessors, the Ryzen 5 3600X maintains the six-core, 12-thread configuration but brings a lot of improvements. The processor arrives with faster operating clock speeds, double the L3 cache and other attributes exclusive of the Ryzen 3000-series, like native support for the PCIe 4.0 interface and DDR4-3200 memory modules.

Intel's Core i7-9700K sits in the fourth spot and is one of three Intel processors, along with the Core i9-9900K and Core i5-9600K on Amazon's top 10. The Core i7-9700K is Intel's first Core i7 chip without Hyper-Threading. It appears that the chipmaker's bet has paid off, as the Core i7-9700K is its highest-ranked processor on the list.

The Ryzen 3000-series just came out of the gate this week, so we'll have to give them a bit of time to see whether they'll truly disrupt the processor market. Will Intel respond with price cuts on its 9th-Generation CPUs? In any case, it'll be interesting to revisit the list in a few months to see if Intel gains any ground in Amazon's ranking.