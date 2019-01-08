CES 2019 Day 1 Wrap-Up: New CPUs, Graphics Cards and More

CES never starts when you think it does. Companies are too eager to make their announcements before the assembled tech journalists have watched countless presentations, taken far too many briefings and checked to see exactly how strong their constitutions are by enjoying the Las Vegas night life. So even though CES 2019 officially begins tomorrow on January 8, we have been covering the event since January 6th. You can find all of our coverage so far, from the biggest announcements to the most trivial sideshows, via the links below.

Nvidia, AMD and Intel Battle for Attention

CES hosts scores of smaller companies, but most want to learn more about what the biggest companies have planned for the year ahead. Nvidia was more than happy to oblige with its own keynote presentation, annoucning the new RTX 2060 graphics card, which we also had the chance to review. And it took the warps off of RTX mobile for laptops. Team green also announced its decision to support certain FreeSync displays with its own G-Sync technology.

AMD didn't let Nvidia hog all the attention. Part of the fun with CES is watching companies try and make sure their competitor's announcements don't go unanswered for too long. The company revealed new mobile APUs and CPUs, saw its processors reach the Chromebook platform and more:

Intel had some of its own announcements, promising six new desktop processors, 9th Gen CPUs for laptops, a new ultrabook-style program called Project Athena, Cascade Lake and Lakefield.

Let's Get Graphical

Nvidia and AMD both announcing their own plans made it easy for other companies to reveal new graphics cards, or systems that use the new GPUs, or pretty much anything involving the manipulation of pixels. So that's exactly what some companies did:

Monitors, Monitors, Monitors

It seems like most CES 2019 attendees couldn't wait to show off their new monitors. A whole slew have already veen announced from various companies:

The Best of the Rest

Anyone who's followed our coverage of previous CES announcements knows that it's next to impossible to lump everything into a neat little category. Like we said above--there are scores of companies at this conference. That means there are going to be a lot of new products, refreshes to old products and wacky concepts that might not ever affect most consumers but are fun to consider nonetheless. Read:

You can keep track of everything we produce from and about CES here on our CES 2019 tag page, and of course follow us on Twitter and Facebook to keep apprised via social media.