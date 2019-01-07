Alienware Expands Thin Lineup with New m17

Alienware is expanding its thin-and-light gaming with a new 17-inch model, the m17, which will launch on January 29 starting at $1,649.99. While aesthetically, it appears much like the m15 the company released late last year, the 17-incher has support for Nvidia's new GeForce RTX Max-Q graphics.

Alienware m17 CPU Up to Intel Core i9-8950HK GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6) RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz Storage Up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD + 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD Display 17.3 inch FHD 60 Hz display or UHD 60 Hz display. Ports 3x USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3, Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, Lock Slot, Ethernet, Audio Out Battery 60 Whr (standard) or 90 Whr Size 16.1 x 11.5 x 0.9 inches / 410 x 292.5 x 23 mm Weight 5.8 pounds / 2.6 kgs Starting Price $1,649.99

Besides the powerful Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 CPU options, it will also offfer configurations with Nvidia's GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB GDDR4), RTX 2060 (6 GB GDDR6), RTX 2070 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6) and RTX 2080 Max-Q (8 GB GDDR6). It will come in silver or red and offer both single and dual storage options.

Additionally, the smaller m15 will get an upgrade to Intel Core i9 processors, a UHD HDR display and the same RTX graphics options.