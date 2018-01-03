Cherry Launching Custom Keyboard Configurator (In China)

Cherry launched a custom keyboard configurator in China. Customization is limited to the Cherry G80-3000 keyboard at this time, but there are quite a few things that can be customized through the configurator. In China, pricing starts at ¥704.00 ($108 USD) and goes up depending on what you choose. Keep in mind pricing may vary in different countries.

First, you can choose if you would like the case color to be black or white, or you can upload an image to the website for a UV-printed graphic. The Cherry G80-3000 has a generous bezel to display your graphics, which may be one reason they decided to use this keyboard for the task.

Same goes for the keycaps: You can select individual keycap colors or upload a graphic. The keycap color options are white, black, magenta, yellow, orange, blue, or green. They have different zones to select to make your life easier when changing the keycap colors.

Finally, you can choose the switch type. You can actually mix and match different switches on the same keyboard. Your choices are Cherry MX Black, Brown, Blue, and Red. You can select them each individually or choose a zone you want to change, just like with the keycaps. Surprisingly, no option for Cherry MX Silent Red or Cherry MX Silent Black exists.

We asked Cherry whether this configurator will be available in different countries in the future, but the company has not yet responded. We’ll update this post if we get any new information.

This is an unexpected move from the iconic switch maker, but it’s not a bad idea. Mechanical keyboard enthusiasts are head over heels about color and switch options. Giving keyboard buyers more options from the factory is a way for Cherry to bridge the gap between people who are satisfied with one or two color or switch options and those who are so obsessed with every little detail that they opt to just build their own keyboards from scratch.