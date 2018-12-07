Big Screen Deal: Alienware 34-Inch, 120Hz Gaming Monitor Now $719

Just a couple of weeks ago, we were raving about Dell Alienware's AW3418 monitor dropping to $799. But today, with eBay's 10 percent off coupon (code PHLDAYTEN) the monitor is $80 cheaper, bringing it to $719 when you buy it via Best Buy's eBay store. That's $780 off of its original MSRP.

The AW3418DW is a monitor fit for gamers with a speedy 100Hz refresh rate that boosts to 120Hz when overclocked. It also boasts a 4ms response time and Nvidia G-Sync, so you can expect stutter-free gaming with your Nvidia graphics card.

What makes the AW3418DW an even better buy is that it doesn’t sacrifice image quality for speed. The panel is IPS, which suggests strong viewing angles and good color. And anti-glare, a WQHD (3440x1440) resolution, plus 1900R curve will help ensure full submersion into your gaming experience.

Ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, audio line-out, a headphone jack and four downstream and one upstream USB 3.0. The monitor also comes with a DisplayPort cable, Mini DisplayPort-to-DisplayPort cable and SuperSpeed USB cable.

For more help deciding if this is the deal for you, check out our monitor buying guide.

More Holiday Deals Coverage