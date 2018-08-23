Intel Core i9-9900K CPU Spotted In New Eurocom Laptops

Eurocom, famous for producing heavily engineered laptops, is planning to update its Sky X4C, X7C and X9C laptops to support Intel's upcoming Core i9-9900K processor, 128GB of memory and possibly Turing-based graphics cards.

One of the most common topics that comes up in the laptops versus desktop debate is upgradability. People don't like investing thousands of dollars on a high-performance laptop only to see it become outdated in two or three years. Eurocom has always been a firm believer of providing its customers with products that are upgrade-friendly.

Eurocom's updated Sky X4C, X7C and X9C laptops feature a LGA1151-based socket (just like the one that you would find on a conventional motherboard). As a result, they will support Intel's soon-to-be-released Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K processors based on the Coffee Lake microarchitecture and manufactured on Intel's 14nm++ process. The Intel Core i9-9900K is an octa-core processor with hyper-threading operating with a 3.5GHz base clock and a 5GHz single-core boost clock. According to various internet leaks, the Intel Core i7-9700K is also an octa-core chip but without hyper-threading. It's expected to feature a 3.6GHz base clock and a 4.9GHz boost clock on a single core. Both models will reportedly come with Intel's UHD Graphics 630 integrated graphics that functions at 350MHz with a burst frequency in the range of 1.2GHz.

The Sky C line of laptops will also incorporate a second-generation Mobile PCI Express Module (MXM 3) that will allow users to easily swap out the graphics card for one of their choice. Eurocom's newsletter detailing the upcoming laptops makes reference to supporting next-generation Nvidia MXM3 upgradeable GPUs. It's probably not a coincidence that Nvidia announced its GeForce RTX 20 Series of graphics cards on Monday, and Eurocom sent out its newsletter today. But only time will tell if the these modules include 20-series cards, and when they will arrive.

The Sky X4C is Eurocom's 15.6-inch offering and has capacity for a single graphics card. The company also offers the 17.3-inch Sky X7C for consumers who need more landscape space. And for the hardcore enthusiasts, there's also the 17.3-inch Sky X9C that houses up to two graphics cards in an SLI configuration.

All three models will be available around October 2018, which also suggests that Intel could launch the Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K processors around the same time.