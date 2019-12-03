Monitor Deal Offers 32-inch 1440p Gaming for $170, Plus Keyboard Discount

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Yes, it’s Tuesday, but there are still some great Cyber Monday tech deals waiting to be snatched up. One we’re eyeing is the AOC Q3279VWFD8 gaming monitor. It's on sale for $170 at Best Buy , which is $160 off. The deal also comes with 50% off your choice of typer, so you can upgrade your gaming setup even more by throwing in a good gaming keyboard at a discount.

AOC Q3279VWFD8 - was $330, now $170 @ Best Buy

At 48% off, this 32-inch screen from AOC packs 2560x1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh and AMD FreeSync support. If you’re looking to go big on a budget, this monitor is tough to beat. Plus, Best Buy's offering 50% off a keyboard with your purchase. View Deal

For gaming on a budget, this is a good find. The 31.5-inch screen is at QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, so if you’re currently using a FHD (1920 x 1080) screen, you should notice a boost in sharpness. It also uses an IPS panel, which promises strong colors and good image quality, even if you’re viewing from a side angle.

The monitor’s specs means it won’t be as speedy as the best gaming monitors . However, casual gamers should be able to make do with the 75Hz refresh and 5ms response time combined with FreeSync , which will help fight off screen tearing if your gaming PC uses an AMD graphics card .