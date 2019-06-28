QHD for $250 Off: BenQ Gaming Monitor Tempts With 144 Hz, FreeSync 2

(Image credit: BenQ)

Amazon has some more gaming monitor deals today in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day. Today, the BenQ EX3203R 32-inch curved gaming monitor featuring a 2560x1440 resolution display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, AMD FreeSync 2 technology and USB Type-C connectivity for $450. That’s $250 off of the $700 MSRP and the lowest price this monitor's ever been.

The speedy refresh rate and FreeSync 2 support make this a good choice for gamers using an AMD graphics card. You can expect screen-tear gaming even during the most intense gaming scenes or movies and with the high QHD resolution. Plus, the BenQ EX3203R's USB-C port allows for data transfer and QHD video with just one cable.

Fans of the immersive experience enabled by curved screens will appreciate the BenQ EX3203R's 1800R curvature. And if you like watching movies with rich colors and contrast, you can enjoy HDR content guaranteed at 400 nits brightness as per DisplayHDR 400 VESA certification.

