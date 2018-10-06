Newegg Canada Lists Gigabyte and MSI Z390 Motherboards (Updated)

UPDATE 10/5/2018 8:30 pm PST: Gigabyte listed all of its new Z390 motherboards on its public site. We've listed and linked the product pages below. Gigabyte's posting also confirms Intel's 9th Generation branding for the Coffee Lake Refresh processors.

In a momentary misstep, Newegg Canada listed Gigabyte's and MSI's forthcoming motherboards built around Intel's high-end Z390 chipset. The Canadian computer hardware retailer has since taken down the listing, but not before giving us a quick glimpse of the initial motherboard lineups from both vendors along with the pricing for each model.

Gigabyte Z390 Motherboards

Gigabyte plans to bring eight Z390 motherboards to market. The majority of the company's offerings hails from the its Aorus gaming sub-brand. The Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master is the highest-tier model, and it should to come with all the bells and whistles. The motherboard carries a $364.64 price tag. The remaining motherboards range from $190 to $320. The entry-level Gigabyte Z390 UD motherboard is the most accessible of the lot with a price of $166.24.

Model Pricing (CAD) Pricing (USD) Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master $469.53 $364.64 Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra $410.43 $318.82 Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro WiFi $330.46 $256.70 Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro $309.60 $240.50 Gigabyte Z390 Elite $292.23 $227.00 Gigabyte Z390 Gaming SLI $260.93 $202.69 Gigabyte Z390 Gaming X $245.29 $190.54 Gigabyte Z390 UD $214.00 $166.24

MSI Z390 Motherboards

MSI isn't ready to play second fiddle to the Gigabyte just yet. The Taiwanese motherboard manufacturer will introduce seven unique models that target different price segments. The MSI Meg Z390 Godlike is the flagship motherboard of MSI's Z390 lineup. It's expected to cost around $665.60, which is pretty insane for a motherboard that's based on a non-HEDT (high-end desktop) platform.

Consumers who are looking for a more austere Z390 motherboard can turn to the MSI Z390-A Pro as it comes with the bare minimum. Newegg Canada had the motherboard listed for around $160.99 so it's the direct rival to Gigabyte's Z390 UD offering.

Model Pricing (CAD) Pricing (USD) MSI Meg Z390 Godlike $857.53 $665.60 MSI Meg Z390 Ace $418.96 $325.19 MSI Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon AC $334.02 $259.26 MSI Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon $292.36 $226.92 MSI Z390 Gaming Edge AC $277.93 $215.72 MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Plus $221.84 $172.19 MSI Z390-A Pro $207.41 $160.99

The listings didn't provide a ship date, but according to the latest leaks and rumors, the new Z390 motherboards should come to market within the next few weeks.