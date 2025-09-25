Elon Musk's Grok AI to be used by US government at a price of 42 cents per agency— Trump admin joining Meta, OpenAI in recent trend of AI govt contracts

The chatbot will be one of several available to workers in any opting-in federal agency.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk seen in the White House at the time of DOGE.
Grok, xAI's flagship chatbot, has become an officially sanctioned part of United States government operations. xAI and the United States inked a deal on Wednesday that guarantees the use of Grok across the federal government for $0.42 per agency, per the government's press release.

The newly reskinned "Grok for Government", based on the Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast models, is available for all federal agencies effective immediately. The deal lasts for 18 months, terminating in March 2027, and is the longest AI contract yet signed by the government.

