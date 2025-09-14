This Gigabyte Aero 16X deal is the most affordable RTX 5070-powered laptop at just $1,199

The latest range of laptops with Nvidia’s RTX 50-series laptop GPUs can be anything but affordable. However, the Gigabyte Aero 16X might be worth considering as it is currently on sale at Best Buy. You can grab the 16-inch notebook for $1,199, down from its launch price of $1,649 which saves you $450. This also makes this the cheapest RTX 5070 powered laptop that you can buy right now.

The Aero 16X is primarily meant for creative professionals and is powered by AMD’s Zen 5 Krackan Point Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5 GHz. It’s paired with Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, configured at 85W TGP, which is slightly below the chip’s maximum power draw of 115W. Despite that, the Aero 16X should be capable enough to handle many modern games smoothly at QHD resolution.

Save 27% ($450) Gigabyte Aero 16X: was $1,649 now $1,199 at Best Buy All-time low price This 16-inch Aero X16 from Gigabyte packs an Nvidia RTX 5070 into its compact frame, along with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The screen resolution of this laptop is 2560 x 1600 pixels, with a 165 Hz refresh rate. Read more ▼

The notebook features a 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio matte IPS panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate, and 3 ms response time, making it suitable for a smooth gaming experience. According to Gigabyte, the display is capable of up to 400 nits of peak brightness, and can achieve 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

As for RAM, the Aero laptop comes with 32GB of DDR5 memory, and since it is using standard SO-DIMM modules, it can be upgraded further to a maximum of 64GB. For storage there is a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, along with a secondary M.2 slot to add a secondary storage drive, which is quite convenient if you have a large Steam library.

The laptop also comes with a number of I/O ports including a USB 4.0 Type-C port with power delivery support, two USB Gen 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm audio jack, as well as a gigabit Ethernet port. For wireless connectivity, there is support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Other notable features include a single-zone RGB lighting for the keyboard, a 1080p camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition, 2x 2W stereo speakers, and a fairly thin chassis that keeps the overall weight down to just 1.9 kgs.

The Aero 16X equipped with the lower-tier RTX 5060 laptop GPU is also available at a discounted price of $1,049. Read more about this deal over here.

