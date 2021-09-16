Get this 27-inch Gigabyte QHD Gaming Monitor for Less Than $260

The best gaming monitor deals offer an impressive balance between a high resolution and a speedy refresh rate, all while keeping costs down. Gigabyte's latest discount is a perfect example of this, offering a QHD screen alongside a 144Hz refresh rate and a deep $70 discount.

At Newegg right now, get the Gigabyte G27Q gaming monitor for just $259.99.

While we've only gone hands on with the curved version of this monitor, based on that Gigabyte G27QC review , we’re confident in recommending this screen for anyone who's looking to upgrade their home setup.

Why? Well, beyond the impressive specs listed above, the G27Q also offers an impressive array of I/O, including DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x USB 3.0 ports for convenience.

Plus, the 8-bit color of the panel gives you an impressive 92% DCI-P3 color gamut and its OSD Sidekick software gives you a versatile suite of customization options.

All of this comes packed into a sleek, stylish chassis that works with either a versatile, ergonomic stand or VESA-compatible mounting, so it can fit with ease into any setup.

This deal's set to expire at the end of the day, so act fast.