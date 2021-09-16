Get this 27-inch Gigabyte QHD Gaming Monitor for Less Than $260

The best gaming monitor deals offer an impressive balance between a high resolution and a speedy refresh rate, all while keeping costs down. Gigabyte's latest discount is a perfect example of this, offering a QHD screen alongside a 144Hz refresh rate and a deep $70 discount.
At Newegg right now, get the Gigabyte G27Q gaming monitor for just $259.99.
Gigabyte G27Q: was $329.99, now $259.99 at Newegg with code SS2AZ9A632
This 27-inch gaming monitor offers a QHD resolution, HDR, a 178-degree viewing angle, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium — all in a monitor that costs less than $260!View Deal
While we've only gone hands on with the curved version of this monitor, based on that Gigabyte G27QC review, we’re confident in recommending this screen for anyone who's looking to upgrade their home setup.
Why? Well, beyond the impressive specs listed above, the G27Q also offers an impressive array of I/O, including DisplayPort 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x USB 3.0 ports for convenience.
Plus, the 8-bit color of the panel gives you an impressive 92% DCI-P3 color gamut and its OSD Sidekick software gives you a versatile suite of customization options.
All of this comes packed into a sleek, stylish chassis that works with either a versatile, ergonomic stand or VESA-compatible mounting, so it can fit with ease into any setup.
This deal's set to expire at the end of the day, so act fast.