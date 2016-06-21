Trending

LucidSound's LS20, LS40 Gaming Headsets Shy Away From Typical Gamer Aesthetics

What constitutes a gaming headset? Current vendors would have you believe its the Tron-like aesthetic or the "unfair advantage" it (somehow?) gives you over other gamers. But we need to ask ourselves, "What do we want in a gaming headset?"

Keyboards and mice are one thing; we know their aggressive looks and shiny lights aren't leaving home. On the other hand, headphones can be taken everywhere, but few want to be caught dead wearing what appears to be a robot on their head. Another issue turning gamers away is that gaming headsets are plagued by distorted bass. Clean aesthetics and quality audio shouldn't be difficult for vendors to deliver.

When LucidSound released the LS30 Gaming Headset, it claimed that gamers can have it all: a headset that offered excellent audio and ergonomic gaming controls with a socially acceptable appearance. Everything about its ergonomic design is meant to cater to a gamer’s needs. The game and chat volume rockers are located on the left and right earcups, respectively. Game and microphone mute are set up similarly, with buttons in the center of the left and right earcups. The simple design means no fumbling around for volume and chat controls on the headset’s wire.

LucidSound LS20 Universal Gaming Headset, The LS30's Smaller Sibling

The LS30 seems like an attractive option, but at a $150, gamers might look for a cheaper solution elsewhere. This is where the LS20 Amplified Universal Gaming Headset comes in. The LS20 is meant to bridge the gap between entry-level and high-end gaming headsets. LucidSound found that the best selling headsets currently on the market are sub-$100, so it had to deliver the same quality and ergonomics with a feature set fitting for the price.

The tradeoff for lower price results in less robust volume and chat controls, which are both integrated on one cup in this case. The LS20 is clearly meant to be used for gaming while also remaining portable, so it works both passively and while amplified. In fact, the LS20’s controls work seamlessly while connected to a mobile device.

LucidSound LS40 Wireless Surround Universal Gaming Headset; Same Looks, But With 7.1 Surround

On the other end of the spectrum, LucidSound hopes to deliver a more robust gaming and audio experience with the LS40 Wireless Surround Universal Gaming Headset. Taking design cues from the already elegant LS30 results in an attractive headset without the cable mess. The LS40 implements DTS Headphone:X to deliver 7.1 surround sound. Additionally the LS40’s drivers are tuned in-house by LucidSound's audio engineers.

I had the opportunity to see the LS20 and LS40 myself, and the production samples shown still lack polish in comparison to the already available LS30. For example, the volume rocker on the LS40 wasn't as smooth as the LS30's. Even so, it’s great to see that LucidSound has come a long way in such short time, and the LS20's and LS40's production units should better reflect the LS30's current quality.

Pricing and availability for the LucidSound LS20 Amplified Universal Gaming Headset and LS40 Wireless Surround Universal Gaming Headset aren’t set in stone yet. The LucidSound LS40 Gaming Headset is available now.

ProductLucidSound LS40 Wireless Surround Universal Gaming HeadsetLucidSound LS20 Universal Gaming Headset
Volume ControlsMute Game Volume, Mute Chat Volume, Game Volume Adjustment, Chat Volume AdjustmentMute Game Volume, Mute Chat Volume, Game Volume Adjustment, Chat Volume Adjustment
MicrophoneDetachable Boom Microphone, Integrated MicrophoneDetachable Boom Microphone, Integrated Microphone
Mobile IntegrationWorks passively when not connected to console, Answer and End phone callsWorks passively when not connected to console, Answer and End phone calls
BatteryRechargeable Lithium Ion Battery, 15 hour battery lifeRechargeable Lithium Ion Battery, 20 hour battery life
CableDetachableDetachable
ColorsBlack and Silver with Brown EarpadsBlack and Silver, White and Gold

  • chicofehr 21 June 2016 20:20
    Sound quality with no audible distortion no matter the volume or frequency is whats important. My ears should become distorted before the drivers do. Driver = headphone speaker.
  • Yuka 21 June 2016 21:32
    So they are trying to become the Beats of the gaming headset world...

    I like the look, but not the price. I think I'll stick to my good Steelseries V2.

    Cheers!
  • Integr8d 22 June 2016 01:34
    Remind me of the Denon AHD2000's. Some of the lowest sub-bass frequencies you could get in a pair of cans... Actually, I'd find a used pair of those, run Dolby Headphone or the Razer alternative and do that mic mod. Would be pretty dope.
  • falchard 22 June 2016 01:53
    It's not red and black enough for me.
  • surphninja 22 June 2016 16:15
    Nice aesthetic. Finally a marketing department that understands not all gamers are teenagers or children.
