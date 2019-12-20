MSI's Curved 1440p Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Drops to $370

(Image credit: MSI)

It's shopping season, and it doesn't get better than finding the best holiday tech deals. Today the MSI Optix MAG341CQ is getting our attention as the 34-inch 21:9 gaming monitor with a 3440x1440 resolution and 100Hz refresh rate is on sale for $370 after rebate at Newegg.

MSI Optix MAG341CQ - was $500, now $370 after rebate @ Newegg

This ultrawide is fit for speedy gaming with a 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time (GTG) and FreeSync. Plus, it has a high-contrast (3,000:1) VA panel with a relatively tight 1800mm curve. Get this price after the $10 rebate. View Deal

In our MSI Optix MAG341CQ review , we already commended the value the display offered for its price, so this is just icing on the cake. The MAG341CQ shows strong build quality, and it even managed to rival a 120Hz monitor when it came to gaming performance. That's thanks to its refresh rate, 5ms (GTG) response time and FreeSync. In addition, the VA display offers high contrast (3,000:1) and a decently tight 1800R curve for a more immersive experience. Although we would like to see better grayscale calibration, a darker gamma curve or perhaps audio/USB support, this is still a good deal.

