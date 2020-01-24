The Perfect Superwide Monitor Deal: £425, 100Hz, 3440x1440, VA, FreeSync (21% Off)

(Image credit: MSI)

If you’re a fan of super-wide gaming monitors, or have toyed with the idea of upgrading to 1440p, we may have found the perfect deal for you. MSI’s Optix MAG341CQ Superwide Gaming Monitor is on sale right now for just over £425. That’s £115 off its regular price, for a massive 21% savings whilst stock lasts. In fact you won’t see a screen in the UK with this kinda spec list for anything less than £546 right now.

MSI Optix MAG341CQ Monitor: Was £540, now £425 (21% off)

This super-wide gaming monitor packs in a curved 34” VA panel at 3440x1440, with a 100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, for just under £425 making it an absolute kick ass deal, and the cheapest we’ve ever seen a superwide of this calibre. View Deal

So is it worth upgrading to that 21:9 super-wide aspect ratio? Well as a journalist currently using one to type out this epic deals post, I can say yes it is. MSI’s taken the monitor world by storm in the last few years with an armada of affordable gaming monitors. And this MSI Optix MAG341CQ packs in a feature list that would’ve set you back £800 just two years ago. It’s an impressive screen. It features a particularly potent VA panel at its heart, which enables it to reach a contrast ratio of 3000:1. What that means is you get inky black darkness, and bright crisp colour to provide you with an exceptional viewing experience outside of the world of HDR.

Specifications

Panel Size 34-inch Native Resolution 3440x1440 Pixel Density 110 PPI Panel Type VA, 8-bit Maximum Refresh 100 Hz Response 8ms Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Display Inputs DisplayPort, HDMI (2.0), DVI Additional Connectivity None VESA Mount 75x75 or 100x100 Warranty 3 Year Warranty

On top of that the MSI Optix MAG341CQ gaming monitor also comes with a 100Hz refresh rate. Now yeah that’s not the best refresh out there, it’s certainly not 165 or 240Hz as found on some of the higher end premium gaming monitors, but it does make a significant difference compared to something like a 60Hz panel. Even outside of gaming, when you’re on the desktop moving application windows or flicking that plucky little mouse cursor around it’s far smoother than on a traditional 60 Hz screen. Which is weirdly satisfying. As for productivity, it’s second only to utilising two separate screens, and let's face it, not all of us have the space (or the cash for that). You can work comfortably across large spreadsheets, and run two applications side-by-side with ease.

Gaming Concerns

So the big question is, “is it good for gaming?”. Well that depends entirely on what you play. If you’re into your MMOs, RTSs and RPGs super-wide screens are the creme de la creme of gaming experiences. That extra screen real estate that MSI’s Optix MAG341CQ gives you, allows you to witness vast expansive vistas that no 16:9 screen can ever match. In games like Total War, Stellaris, or World of Warcraft, this thing is king, on top of that the extra space is immensely useful for UI elements. Couple that with the extra pixel density you gain from a 1440p resolution, and it’s just the perfect balance.

It does make UI building (and gaming for that matter) in WoW a particularly fun adventure. (Image credit: Future)

It’s also pretty effective in FPS games too. However there’s a few things to note. Firstly, it does have an 8ms reported G2G response time, so that might be of concern to you if you game at the absolute top end of competitive play, and secondly not all first-person shooters allow you to play at a 21:9 resolution (here’s looking at you Overwatch), as some companies deem it gives the gamer too much of an advantage thanks to that expansive field of view. In those situations you’ll be forced to use a 2560x1440 resolution, and have to live with those black bars running down the left and right hand side of the screen.

It also comes with FreeSync to help alleviate any screen-tearing at high and low frame rates which is a nice plus as it also means it’ll likely support G-Sync as well.

Ultimately MSI’s Optix MAG341CQ is a fantastic screen, ideal for those productivity kings, and MMO/RTS/RPG gamers who demand the most cinematic experience possible. If it's still not quite right for you though, you can check out some more of our favourite gaming monitors of 2020 here.