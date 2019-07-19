MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Duke OC Now $53 Off

(Image credit: MSI)

Amazon Prime Day may be over, there are still great deals available on GPUs. Today the retail giant has the MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Duke OC for $536.50. That’s $53 off the $590 MSRP.

The RTX 2070 Duke OC features core clock speeds of up to 1,755 MHz / 1,410 MHz, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory and a three fan design with a nickel-plated copper base plate for heat dissipation.

The more powerful RTX 2070 Super GPU is now available, so it seems likely that Amazon is trying to clear old stock. This is great for buyers interested in grabbing a high-end graphics card at a steep discount.

