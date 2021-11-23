Get Over $150 off This Massive 8TB Samsung SSD in Huge Early Black Friday Deal

When it comes to the best Black Friday SSD deals, we look for drives that offer impressive performance, durability and, of course, a great price per gigabyte. This deal offers that on a monster 8TB capacity drive at a mere 8¢/GB.

Right now at Amazon, the 8TB Samsung 870 QVO SATA III SSD is down to $682.29 after a significant $167.70 price cut.

Samsung 870 QVO: was $849, now $682 at Amazon Samsung 870 QVO: was $849, now $682 at Amazon

The Samsung 870 QVO is a 2.5 inch QLC SSD that connects over SATA and boasts sequential read/write speeds of 560/520 MBps. The 2TB version is rated for 720 TB worth of endurance.

As you can read in our Samsung 870 QVO review , this drive brings small performance gains on an already speedy drive, alongside a long 3-year warranty, AES-256 encryption and an easy-to-use software suite.

It’s worth noting that this drive can only sustain 0.33 drive writes per day. In other words, you can only overwrite about a third of this drive's capacity daily if you don't want to wear it out during its warranty period.

So, while it's arguable whether you could count this among the best SSDs at this price, it's still a great choice for casual users who are looking to keep a lot of data on hand and are tired of hard drives.