Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX Vega 56 Price Drops to New Low

(Image credit: Sapphire)

Want to play the latest games but don't want to pay top dollar for a new graphics card? Well, you might not have to, as Sapphire's Pulse Radeon RX Vega 56 gaming graphics card is currently on sale at Amazon for just $299.99, which is 38% off its normal asking price of $479.99. You'll also get download codes for free copies of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z for PC.

The Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX Vega 56, like any other custom model, retains AMD's Radeon RX Vega 56 specifications, such as the 3,584 Streaming Processors (SPs), 8GB of HBM2 memory and 2048-bit memory interface. However, Sapphire also added a few of its own touches to make the Radeon RX Vega 56 even better.

For starters, the Pulse Radeon RX Vega 56 comes factory overclocked out of the box. It has a boost clock that scales up to 1,512MHz, as opposed to AMD's reference 1,474MHz boost clock. Sapphire's rendition employs the brand's beefy Pulse cooler and a pair of quiet, ball bearing 92mm cooling fans for improved heat dissipation. The Pulse Radeon RX Vega 56 also sports a sleek backplate that not only makes the graphics card looks even more spectacular, but helps enhance rigidity and cooling as well.

In terms of power and space requirements, the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX Vega 56 occupies 2.5 PCI slots and measures 282mm in length. It's not huge but any means and should fit into modern PC cases easily. The graphics card does require two external 8-pin PCIe power connectors though. Therefore, a 750W power supply is highly recommended for correct operation.

Should You Buy This Graphics Card?

