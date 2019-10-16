The Elusive Ryzen 9 3900X is Finally in Stock

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (Image credit: AMD)

If you are one of the few that have been waiting for the Ryzen 9 3900X to get back in stock, then we have good news for you. The Ryzen 9 3900X has popped up at Amazon and Best Buy for $499.99.

Despite the recent price hikes, AMD has assured us that the Ryzen 9 3900X's MSRP remains unchanged. As retailers around the country start to replenish their Ryzen 9 3900X stock, the pricing should fall back down to $499.99 soon.

The Ryzen 9 3900X is AMD's current flagship Zen 2 chip, but will ultimately take the back seat once the Ryzen 9 3950X arrives next month. The Ryzen 9 3900X is no slouch, either. The 7nm processor is equipped with 12 cores, 24 threads, and up to 64MB of L3 cache, which will surely appease any hardcore enthusiast. The chip ticks at a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.6 GHz boost clock.

The Ryzen 9 3900X has an unlocked multiplier, so manual overclocking is on the table as well. The 12-core processor also sports 24 high-speed PCIe 4.0 lanes to exploit the latest PCIe 4.0 SSDs and graphics cards. The Ryzen 9 3900X's other features include support for dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory and a 105W TDP (thermal design power). AMD bundles the Ryzen 9 3900X with the brand's Wraith Prism CPU cooler in case you don't want to spend extra on an aftermarket solution.

Should You Buy This CPU?

Be sure to check out our in-depth AMD Ryzen 9 3900X review before opening your wallet for this deal.

You can also review our CPU buying guide for help with your decision. To see where this processor ranks among others currently available, including from rival Intel, check out our CPU hierarchy page. And for other CPUs we love, see the best cheap CPUs, our favorite gaming CPUs and favorite CPUs for productivity performance.