ThinkGeek Taking 50 Percent Off Everything

When you want to buy geeky gifts, ThinkGeek.com is unquestionably the best store on the Internet. The site has everything from Star Wars-themed sleeping bags to t-shirts, Funko pops and self-destructing USB drives (the world-famous Unicorn Meat is out of stock). Today, the site is taking 50 percent off of the price every single item, even sale items, when you use the code DOTCOM at checkout.
If you're shopping for a tech enthusiast, it's good to know that you really can't go wrong with a gift from ThinkGeek. If you buy someone a gadget or a PC component without knowing their full inventory of gear, you might get them something incompatible or unnecessary, but geeky merchandise is always fun to get.
The entire ThinkGeek website is on sale. Here are a few of our favorite items with their sale prices. Hint: they're selling out fast.
- Self-destructing USB Hub now $27.50 (reg $55). Makes explosion noises and hosts up-to-four USB 3 devices.
- Tiny retro arcade games now $10 (reg $20). Play Dig Dug, Frogger, Galaxian, Ms. Pac-Man and more.
- Star Trek TNG Garden Gnomes now $12.50 (reg $25)
- Playable Guitar T-Shirt now $6.50 (reg $24.99)
- Lego-compatible coffee mug now $3 (reg $12)
- Death Star waffle maker now $12.50 (reg $25)
- Minecraft Color Changing Potion Bottle now $5 (reg $19.99)
- Light-up Peg Board now $15 (reg $30)
- Funko Pop 8-bit Jason Voorhees or Freddy Krueger now $5 (reg $10)
- Voltron transforming wrist watch now $7.50
More Holiday Deals Coverage
- Best Hardware Deals Overall
- Best GPU Deals
- Best SSD Deals
- Best CPU Deals
- Best Gaming Laptop Deals
- Best Gaming Monitor Deals
- How to Find the Best Hardware Deals