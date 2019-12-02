Cyber Monday Monitor Steal: $117 ViewSonic 144Hz FreeSync Monitor (35% Off)

Are you a serious MOBA/FPS player on a tight budget who’s been itching to step up your game this Cyber Monday deals season with a high-refresh monitor? Look no further than the ViewSonic VX2458-MHD, a 24-inch 144Hz 1080p display that’s on sale today at Amazon for $116.99, $63 off. It's one of the best monitor deals we've seen this deals season.

Granted, the bezels and stand hereare far from pretty. But you get a 1ms rated response time, AMD FreeSync support for smoother game play, and a three-year warranty. That’s a whole lot of impressive specs for such an affordable screen.

The ViewSonic monitor has a pair of 2-watt speakers, two HDMI 1.4 ports and a DisplayPort, and ViewSonic includes an HDMI cable in the box (along with power and audio cables) so you can be up and running with high-FPS gaming in minutes.