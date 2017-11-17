The Complete History Of Star Wars PC Games

2006 - Lego Star Wars II

Lego Star Wars II shares many similarities with its prequel in terms of game play. While Lego Star Wars focused on the prequel trilogy of Star Wars movies, this game merely takes the same game concepts and applies them to the original Star Wars movie trilogy.



2006 - Star Wars Empire At War: Forces Of Corruption

Forces of Corruption expanded the Star Wars Empire: At War game with the addition of a new faction to the battlefield. The Zann Consortium is essentially a crime syndicate attempting to take control of the universe. Although the Zann Consortium had its own unique units, some of them are shared with other major factions in the Star Wars universe, such as the Droidekas used by the CIS. The Zann Consortium also used light vehicles which could be acquired by enemy forces in Empire At War by completing bonus objectives in land battles, and a number of spaceships used by the game's neutral pirate faction.



2007 - Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Having already created Lego Star Wars games for the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy, LucasArts opted to make a new Lego Star Wars game that covered all six movies. The game shard many similarities with the previous games, but featured upgraded graphics and other enhancements thanks to being released on a newer generation of game consoles.



2008 - Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

The Force Unleashed focuses on a young Jedi named Starkiller who is an apprentice to Darth Vader. The game play focuses on the use of lightsaber combos and force powers to defeat enemies while completing mission objectives.



2009 - Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes

Republic Heroes diversified the Star Wars: The Clone Wars games released on the Nintendo by adding more variety to missions and player characters. Instead of always being a Jedi, the game changed between a third-person shooting game with you in control of a clone trooper in some levels, to platform-based missions as a Jedi.



2010 - Clone Wars Adventures

Clone Wars Adventures was another MMO game which let players compete against each other. The game rewarded players with credits which could be used to purchase better equipment, giving them an advantage in missions and against other players.



2010 - Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

In the 2010 sequel to The Force Unleashed, you take control of a clone of Starkiller who breaks out of captivity in order to search for the real Starkiller.



2011 - Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

Having already made Lego Star Wars games about all six movies twice, LucasArts decided to stretch out to the The Clone Wars animated TV series for new a new story to follow. This game follows the events of the animated series, but keeps many similarities in the game play compared to the previous Lego Star Wars games.



2011 - Star Wars: The Old Republic

The Old Republic is a sequel to KOTOR II. Unlike the previous KOTOR games, however, the game is not focused on a single character and story line, but instead this is an MMORPG that has players take sides in the war against the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire.



2015 - Star Wars Battlefront

The 2015 Star Wars Battlefront served as a reboot to the Battlefront series. It adds a few new features, like the ability to upgrade your equipment by earning credits in game, but closely follows the gameplay of the original Battlefront.

On July 21, 2016, the game received a major update that added in a new game play mode called "Skirmish." This update also included new online multiplayer maps and special weapons that can be unlocked by completing contracts for Jabba The Hutt.



