The Tom's Hardware 2017 Gift Guide

Kingwin Hot Swap Bay

Something more practical, perhaps? This hot swap bay can hold three 2.5/3.5" drives. The drives can be removed without shutting down the PC, making it easy to recover data from a storage device on the fly. It also makes it easy to access multiple drives if you lack sufficient space in your PC case. It's also got a power and drive activity LED, a fan status LED, and a temperature status LED.

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam

Logitech has become the go-to manufacturer for webcams. The C920 supports 1080p video using H.264 protocols. It also has a built-in microphone, and it comes with a built-in stand to sit snugly on your display. It uses Carl Zeiss optics with premium 20-step autofocus.

Intel Optane Memory Module 32GB

Intel's 32GB Optane memory module can read data at up to 1,350MB/s and write data at 290MB/s. In this configuration, it's highly useful as a cache for slower storage devices (namely HDDs). You can read our Intel Optane Memory review here.

SteelSeries Rival 110

This inexpensive mouse has an 7,200 CPI optical sensor and is relatively light at just 90g. The ambidextrous mouse has a total of six buttons, and it is decorated with RGB LED lights around the scroll wheel and back of the mouse. It should work well for competitive PC gaming or for any other task, and is competitively priced.

Cougar Puri TKL

Cougar designed this tenkeyless keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches and white LED backlights. The LED backlights can be controlled by key commands, negating the need for software. Cougar also provides a protective magnetic cover with this keyboard.

Mini USB Keyboard Vacuum

It doesn't matter how careful you are around your computer, eventually the system's going to get dirty. This mini vacuum is designed primarily for cleaning dust and loose debris out of your keyboard. Although it may not get everything, the vacuum suction mixed with the brush on the end should remove most dirt and dust. If you've had to painstakingly pull every key off your keyboard to clean, you'll quickly see this product's value.



Creative Sound BlasterX H5 Tournament Edition

Creative's Sound BlasterX H5 is a Beyerdynamic's clone, and that heritage gives it excellent quality, but at an attractive price. It uses 50mm neodymium drivers and produces high quality sound. Faux leather is used for the ear cuffs and headband, but we've found them to be light, and comfortable, and they fit very well. They are one of our top gaming headset recommendations.

Creative Sound BlasterX G5

Creative designed this headphone amplifier with its SB-Axx1 multi-core processor to accelerate the decoding of high-end audio. It also has a high-quality Cirrus Logic CS4398 DAC and a Texas Instruments TPA6120A2 amplifier chip. This hardware allows the device to provide significantly louder and clearer audio than your average PC.

Sol Republic Bluetooth Headphones

Sol Republic's Bluetooth headphones are designed to be affordable and comfortable. The two earbuds are connected to a soft plastic body that holds the battery, controls, and all other hardware. The body rests on your neck while the headphones are in use, and this keeps the weight of the device from straining your ears. These headphones can be used for up to eight hours on a single charge.



Raspberry 3 Pi Model B

The Raspberry Pi is one of the ultimate gifts for tech enthusiasts. You can use it to study software development, and eventually you can use it as a controller for robotic devices. Or if you aren't interested in developing software, you could use it as a lightweight computer for watching videos, browsing the web, or playing Android games. The Raspberry 3 Pi Model B is significantly more powerful than the original Raspberry Pi or the Raspberry Pi 2. It uses a Broadcomm SoC with a quad-core 1.2GHz ARM processor. The SoC uses Broadcom's VideoCore IV graphics processor as well.



