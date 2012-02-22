Acer, Dell, LG, And Samsung: Four 23" LCD Monitors, Rounded-Up

Black/White Uniformity And Viewing Angles
Acer S231HL Bid
While the S231HL Bid can’t achieve our standard 200 cd/m2 after calibration, the experience it delivers is complicated by slightly poor white luminance uniformity. With the exception of the lower right-hand corner, the values that we measured are lower than the center of the screen, which leads to a vignetting effect.
Separately, Acer's choice to employ TN technology is particularly evident in the bottom row of pictures. From low vertical angles, the screen appears washed out.
|Acer S231HL bid
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|139.5966
|154.6733
|153.2672
|143.1036
|165.7612
|154.9442
|152.6986
|169.1083
|165.1925
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.7307
|0.7106
|0.6318
|0.6327
|0.5840
|0.6193
|0.7703
|0.8120
|0.7390
Dell S2330MX
With the exception of its above-average color production, Dell’s S2330MX exhibits the typical weaknesses of other budget-oriented TN-based displays. Like the S231HL Bid, white uniformity is poor, but the problem isn’t as noticeable thanks to calibration. Even so, its picture still appears washed out from low vertical angles.
|Dell S2330MX
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|187.4039
|174.1443
|167.1880
|169.4942
|197.2808
|157.6985
|178.5247
|161.2816
|162.2522
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.3183
|0.1676
|0.2184
|.3017
|0.1927
|0.2665
|0.2349
|0.1475
|0.1927
LG IPS236V
LG’s IPS236V exhibits the best uniformity of the bunch, and viewing angles are excellent thanks to its IPS panel. However, contrast remains low because we’re unable to achieve deep black production.
|LG IPS236V
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|200.8004
|212.3469
|192.1041
|189.7031
|213.3274
|180.4633
|186.9778
|193.9527
|192.9520
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|1.2908
|1.1216
|1.6251
|1.1479
|1.0553
|0.9956
|1.3664
|0.9991
|0.9492
Samsung S23A550H
Even though the S23A550H suffers from poor contrast, Samsung achieves pretty good uniformity considering its TN-based panel. When we view the screen from lower vertical angles, there is minimal washout.
|Samsung S23A550H
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|180.0246
|188.7714
|177.9484
|192.4707
|201.6051
|176.2663
|209.0496
|189.6473
|196.2824
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.8288
|0.6377
|0.8420
|0.9698
|0.7236
|0.7831
|1.0248
|0.6644
|0.7024
I guess I was wrong.
Why dont you guys test it the usual way? with a CRT monitor side by side running a timer (with ms ofc) and take some photos?
Question: did you go into the Menu > Picture and change the Black Level setting to Low? It defaults to High for some unknown reason, and at that setting the blacks are indeed terrible. At Low, the blacks are much, much better, and the slight decrease in white levels isn't much of an issue given that this is an extremely bright monitor.
Gamma set to 2.2. We did set to low. And as you know we measure luminance (nits) not illuminance (lux). Maybe this unit sat in the review pool too long... Not sure, but those were the readings that we achieved.