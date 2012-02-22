Acer, Dell, LG, And Samsung: Four 23" LCD Monitors, Rounded-Up

Black/White Uniformity And Viewing Angles

Acer S231HL Bid

While the S231HL Bid can’t achieve our standard 200 cd/m2 after calibration, the experience it delivers is complicated by slightly poor white luminance uniformity. With the exception of the lower right-hand corner, the values that we measured are lower than the center of the screen, which leads to a vignetting effect.

Separately, Acer's choice to employ TN technology is particularly evident in the bottom row of pictures. From low vertical angles, the screen appears washed out.

Acer S231HL bid White Luminance cd/m^2 139.5966 154.6733 153.2672 143.1036 165.7612 154.9442 152.6986 169.1083 165.1925 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.7307 0.7106 0.6318 0.6327 0.5840 0.6193 0.7703 0.8120 0.7390

Dell S2330MX

With the exception of its above-average color production, Dell’s S2330MX exhibits the typical weaknesses of other budget-oriented TN-based displays. Like the S231HL Bid, white uniformity is poor, but the problem isn’t as noticeable thanks to calibration. Even so, its picture still appears washed out from low vertical angles.

Dell S2330MX White Luminance cd/m^2 187.4039 174.1443 167.1880 169.4942 197.2808 157.6985 178.5247 161.2816 162.2522 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.3183 0.1676 0.2184 .3017 0.1927 0.2665 0.2349 0.1475 0.1927

LG IPS236V

LG’s IPS236V exhibits the best uniformity of the bunch, and viewing angles are excellent thanks to its IPS panel. However, contrast remains low because we’re unable to achieve deep black production.

LG IPS236V White Luminance cd/m^2 200.8004 212.3469 192.1041 189.7031 213.3274 180.4633 186.9778 193.9527 192.9520 Black Luminance cd/m^2 1.2908 1.1216 1.6251 1.1479 1.0553 0.9956 1.3664 0.9991 0.9492

Samsung S23A550H

Even though the S23A550H suffers from poor contrast, Samsung achieves pretty good uniformity considering its TN-based panel. When we view the screen from lower vertical angles, there is minimal washout.