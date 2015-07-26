Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Calibration

The default Standard mode is pretty close to the mark, and most users will be satisfied with its performance. For those who wish to calibrate, the User mode can be adjusted to a higher level of accuracy. After tweaking the RGB sliders, we achieved an average error of less than one Delta E. Gamma rides a tad dark, but the presets are too far apart to fix that issue. We also encountered a few color saturation and luminance errors. It's a bummer that there is no CMS to help. Overall, however, the XB280HK is just as accurate as other gaming monitors in its price range.

Please try our settings below. For those interested in brightness levels below 200cd/m2, we’ve included the settings for 120 and 80cd/m2.