Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Choices in Ultra HD monitors for gaming are pretty limited right now. With most high-res screens marketed to professional and luxury desktop applications, gamers have little to work with at the moment. Acer’s XB280HK is the first UHD display to cater to enthusiasts with its G-Sync capability. With solid performance and prices under $800, we think it makes an excellent complement to a high-end gaming system.

Introduction

Last year's introduction of Nvidia's G-Sync variable refresh technology definitely gave gamers something to buzz about. Though AMD’s competing FreeSync standard recently grabbed some of the spotlight, Nvidia’s ecosystem has had more time to mature, and as a result, enthusiasts have a few more choices available.

Asus was first to market with its ROG Swift PG278Q, a monitor that still commands over $700 as of this writing. Following that, we reviewed screens from BenQ (XL2430G) and AOC (G2460PG), which sell at lower price points. So far, they’ve all proven to be excellent gaming monitors. The addition of G-Sync certainly makes them that much better-suited for fast-paced action.

Recently, we got our hands on the first of two Acer G-Sync-capable displays you'll see reviewed on Tom's Hardware. And this one offers something new: Ultra HD resolution. We’re talking about the XB280HK 28-inch monitor.

Since we published our reviews of the first two FreeSync-capable screens, BenQ’s XL2730Z and Acer’s XG270HU, there has been much debate about the merits of one technology over the other. In my game play tests, I can't tell the difference. To delve deeper into the nuances of G-Sync, we obtained a Digital Storm gaming PC and loaded it up with several popular titles. My impressions and findings are on page seven of this article.

Is this the ideal tool for gaming in Ultra HD? Let’s take a look.