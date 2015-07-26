Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level

The backlight goes very low on the XB280HK, covering a range of 239cd/m2. A reading of 31.0382cd/m2 is pretty dim. If you click back to the previous page, though, you’ll see our brightness settings for 80 and 120cd/m2, which are much more useful in dark rooms.

Of course, that results in class-leading black levels. Too bad Acer’s contrast is not high enough to take advantage of this.

Contrast prior to calibration lands at the bottom of the group, regardless of backlight level. Still, there is improvement ahead. Check out our calibrated and ANSI results below.