AMD Radeon Vega RX 64 8GB Review

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DirectX 12)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Rise of the Tomb Raider at Very High quality settings pushes the Radeon RX Vega 64 and GeForce GTX 1080 hard enough to keep their averages under 60 FPS at 2560x1440. That’s because we’re running the benchmark with SSAA enabled.

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Knowing that wouldn’t work at 4K, we disabled anti-aliasing altogether for our next set of benchmarks. Alas, you’d probably want to step back from the game’s highest detail settings as well for a more playable experience. It’d really take a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or Titan Xp to push RotTR’s top resolution and quality options.



